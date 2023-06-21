Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 1801.91 Billion by 2032

The microbiome therapeutics market size is estimated at US$ 112.20 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32% from 2022 to 2032. The microbiome therapeutics market size is anticipated to reach US$ 1801.91 Bn in 2032.

The market is expanding as a result of factors including the rise in strategic partnerships for R&D, product development, and portfolio expansion in the field of microbiome therapeutics. The market for microbiome therapeutics was severely harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Globally, clinical trial research has been severely disrupted. The demand for microbiome therapeutics is rising as target diseases are becoming more prevalent.

Key Takeaways

By 2032, it is anticipated that the application segment for C difficile infection might well contribute the largest share—33%.

Fecal microbiota therapy (FMT) accounted for a sizeable portion of the microbiome therapeutics market during the forecast period.

North America ruled the microbiome therapeutics market, holding the lion’s share of 74% for the forecast period.

The United States is anticipated to have a market share of more than 44% in the global market for microbiome therapeutics.

Recent Development

Merger

2020 will mark 4D Pharma’s transition to NASDAQ public company status after it merged with Longevity Acquisition Corporation. According to the agreement with Longevity, the Live Biotherapeutic created by 4D Pharma will receive support and advancement. The FDA classifies biological products that contain a live organism—such as a bacterium—and are used to treat, prevent, or cure disease as “live biotherapeutics.”

Agreement

An exclusive sales and distribution agreement between Nahdi Medical Co. and OptiBiotix Health Plc. was signed in 2022 and will go into effect in 2023. As part of a new agreement with Nahdi, the company’s GoFigure and SlimBiome Medical weight management solutions will be available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia starting in early 2022. This will help in the fight against the obesity pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of microbiome therapeutics market participants in the microbiome therapeutics space collaborate and partner with well-known pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. Small start-up and clinical-stage microbiome companies are utilizing venture capital to introduce novel therapeutics based on the microbiome to the global microbiome therapeutics market.

Despite a decline in overall venture capital investments, the microbiome sector saw high VC investments in 2016, raising roughly US$ 336 million. Another significant trend in the market for global microbiome therapeutics is partnerships and research collaborations.

Key Companies Profiled:

OpenBiome

Seres Therapeutics Inc.

4D Pharma plc.

Locus Biosciences, Inc.

Enterome SA

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Intralytix, Inc.

Microbiotica

Second Genome

Rebiotix Inc.

Vedanta Bioscience, Inc

Key Segments :

By Type : FMT Microbiome Drugs

By Application : C. difficile Crohn’s Disease Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diabetes



Questionnaire answered in the report include:

How the industry has grown?

What is the present and future outlook on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities?

Why the consumption in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

