7th Edition of Nursing World Conference (NWC 2023)

Boston, MA, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Nursing World Conference is back, and we are excited to announce the 7th edition of this global event, which will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, USA in Hybrid Format from October 16-18, 2023.

The theme of the upcoming Nursing Congress 2023 will revolve around ” NURSE: N ewest and U nique R esearch S trategies E nhancing nurses,” which we will be exploring. To succeed in the ever-changing field of nursing, it is essential to make creative advancements in the nursing field where innovation and intelligence are critical for staying ahead of new challenges and advancing in the profession. The healthcare industry has been leading the way in creating modern technical systems and software. By attending Nursing World Conferences, nursing and healthcare professionals can seize a remarkable opportunity to stay abreast of the latest trends in nursing practices from all corners of the globe. Keynote sessions, oral & poster presentations, by professors, researchers, healthcare professionals and students, panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities are all part of this three-day Nursing Meetings. By attending Nursing Meetings 2023, you can help fill the void left by the current worldwide academic and scientific efforts and make a positive contribution towards resolving global issues. Join us at this Nursing Events to help address some of the current global concerns by participating in a discussion of the most recent scientific data.

Reach us at:

Contact Email: nursing@magnusconference.com

Phone: +1 (702) 988 2320

WhatsApp: +1 434 264 7183

Dates: October 16 -18, 2023

Venue: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Website: https://nursingworldconference.com/

Abstract submission: https://nursingworldconference.com/submit-abstract

Registration: https://nursingworldconference.com/register

