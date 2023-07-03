The Barker Team Announces a New Agent

Fountain Hills, USA, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new agent to their team, Genesis Barrera.

Genesis is a real estate agent with a passion for helping people achieve their homeownership dreams in the beautiful state of Arizona. Born and raised in this magnificent state, she possesses a deep understanding of its unique neighborhoods, hidden gems, and the ins and outs of the local real estate market.

While Genesis may be relatively new to the real estate industry, her strong roots in Arizona provide her with invaluable insights and a genuine love for the area. Adding to her experience and knowledge, Genesis is fluent in both English and Spanish.

When Genesis isn’t immersed in the world of real estate, you can find her attending many of the wonderful community events around the area. She believes that this firsthand experience enriches her understanding of the area and enables her to better serve her clients. She has a strong desire to try new things and loves exploring new hobbies.

With a great passion for helping people and an unwavering commitment to her clients, Genesis embraces the opportunity to share her knowledge and assist clients in finding their ideal properties, by genuinely listening to her clients’ needs, concerns, and aspirations, ensuring their goals are at the forefront of every transaction.

“We are so pleased to have such an asset joining the team,” remarked Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

The Barker Team is the top choice for Real Estate in the Valley of Sun, year after year. From progressive thinking to a robust history of knowledge and experience, their Realtors are here to make your next transaction run smoothly with positive results guaranteed every time.

Rich Barker, with over 10 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, has taken his career to new heights. He has successfully assembled The Barker Team – a dynamic group of Arizona’s top Realtors that are dedicated to assisting buyers, sellers and investors achieve their real estate goals. Since 2010 this formidable squad has played an integral part in millions of dollars’ worth of home sales!

For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com