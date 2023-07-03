HDTV Supply and Hiscale Join Forces to Drive Innovation in the Broadcasting Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a prominent provider of high-definition video equipment, and Hiscale, a leading provider of cutting-edge video transcoding and streaming solutions, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the broadcasting industry. This collaboration brings together the expertise, technologies, and vision of both companies to deliver groundbreaking solutions that will shape the future of video production, transcoding, and streaming.

With a shared commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, HDTV Supply and Hiscale are poised to make a significant impact on the broadcasting landscape. By leveraging their respective strengths, the companies aim to create a synergy that will drive the adoption of advanced technologies, enhance video quality, and improve the overall user experience.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Hiscale signifies a deep dedication to addressing the evolving needs of broadcasters, content creators, and streaming platforms worldwide. By combining their expertise, the companies are set to develop comprehensive solutions that integrate state-of-the-art hardware, software, and encoding technologies, empowering users to deliver exceptional video content seamlessly.

A primary focus of this partnership is the development of next-generation transcoding solutions that ensure the highest video quality across various platforms and devices. HDTV Supply’s extensive portfolio of high-definition video equipment, combined with Hiscale’s industry-leading transcoding technologies, will enable broadcasters to efficiently convert video content into multiple formats and resolutions, catering to the demands of diverse audiences and distribution channels.

Moreover, the partnership will prioritize the advancement of streaming technologies, addressing the growing demand for high-quality, low-latency video streaming experiences. HDTV Supply’s expertise in video equipment, coupled with Hiscale’s innovative streaming solutions, will enable broadcasters and streaming platforms to deliver flawless, ultra-responsive streaming experiences that captivate viewers and provide a competitive edge in the market.

By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the partnership will unlock new possibilities in video processing and delivery. HDTV Supply and Hiscale will collaborate to develop intelligent automation solutions that optimize encoding and transcoding workflows, enhance video quality, and improve bandwidth efficiency, resulting in seamless streaming experiences even in challenging network conditions.

The partnership will also foster collaboration in research and development, driving continuous innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in the broadcasting industry. HDTV Supply and Hiscale will establish joint teams to explore emerging technologies, conduct experiments, and stay at the forefront of industry trends, ensuring that customers benefit from the latest advancements and remain ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

HDTV Supply and Hiscale are incredibly excited about the immense potential this partnership holds for the broadcasting industry. By combining their resources, expertise, and shared vision for excellence, the companies are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that redefine video production, transcoding, and streaming, providing customers with unparalleled capabilities and an enhanced viewing experience

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com