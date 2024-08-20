Bicycle Components Aftermarket Set to Reach USD 28.3 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 6.9%

The Bicycle Components Aftermarket, valued at USD 14 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 14.62 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033, ultimately reaching approximately USD 28.3 billion by 2033, as per FMI analysis.

This growth is fueled by increasing demand for bicycle components, driven by escalating traffic congestion, high gasoline prices, and growing concerns about environmental pollution. While production is concentrated in a few key countries, the global demand for bicycle components is widespread.

Additionally, the rising awareness of fitness, along with increasing energy costs and vehicle-related expenses, is further propelling the bicycle components aftermarket.

The rapid expansion of cycling and e-bike infrastructure, combined with the implementation of bike-sharing programs in metropolitan and mid-sized cities, is creating a favorable environment for the continued development of the bicycle components aftermarket, according to FMI’s analysis.

Key Takeaways from this study are:

The Anticipated value of the global bicycle components aftermarket reached a valuation of USD 13.5 billion in 2021.

Sales in the bicycle components aftermarket are anticipated to expand by 8.7 X times from 2023 to 2033.

The United States holds a market share of 35.6% in the global bicycle components aftermarket.

North America’s bicycle components aftermarket has a market value of 40.2%.

China is one of the significantly growing markets for bicycle components, holding around 2/3rd of East Asia bicycle components aftermarket.

Based on component type, demand for road groupsets is expanding at a 7.2% CAGR over the assessment period.

Based on bicycle type, the electric bicycle segment is expected to capture a market share of 62%.

“Increase in the demand for bicycles are the key opportunity for bicycle components aftermarket manufacturers,” – comments an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competition Landscape:

The global bicycle components aftermarket players are attempting to carve out a niche for a particular demographic. Also, some leading and middle-scale manufacturers are focusing on product innovation and high-end technology development in the market to gain a competitive edge.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the Bicycle Components Aftermarket market are:

Dorel Industries, Inc. Accell Group N.V. Shimano Inc. SRAM LLC Hero Cycles Limited Campagnolo S.R.L. Merida Industry Co. Ltd. Specialized Bicycle Components Rohloff AG Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Avon Cycles Ltd.

Key developments in the Bicycle Components Aftermarket:

In January 2023, Shimano Announces New Fishing Reels for 2023. Shimano North America Fishing, a legendary innovator in the fishing tackle industry, has announced new additions to its deep lineup of quality reels. These three new offerings will provide extensive value to a wide spectrum of anglers from saltwater bottom fishermen, tournament-savvy bass enthusiasts, and devoted swimbait experts.

In May 2023, Kinaxis® Inc., the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced that Accell Group has deployed Kinaxis’ RapidResponse® platform, digitally transforming its supply chain, providing solutions to supply chain complexities.

Key Segments Covered are:

By Component Type:

Derailleurs

Road Groupsets

Suspensions

Wheel Sets

Brakes Hydraulic Mechanical



Caliper Type

Gears

Others (Bottom Brackets etc.)

By Sales Channel:

Specialty Bicycle Retailers

Discount Stores

Department Stores

Full-line Sporting Goods Stores

Outdoor Specialty Stores

Other Sales Channel

By Bicycle Type:

Mountain Bike

Hybrid/Cross

Road

Comfort

Youth

Cruiser

Recumbent/Tandem

Electric

Folding

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

