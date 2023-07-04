LevelUp Independent Living Offers A Host Of Services for People with Disabilities

Maroochydore QLD: LevelUp Independent is a leading provider of services to participants of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and other clients needing therapy.

As a not-for-proﬁt organisation and a registered NDIS service provider, its services aim to help NDIS participants and other clients with disabilities and health conditions, including mental health conditions, to access services and support they require to live as independently as possible.

LevelUp has continually offered personalised, supported housing and community participation solutions for adults living with a disability, initially offering Supported Independent Living, Community Participation, Individualised Living Options, and Short Term Accommodation (STA). These are NDIS-funded respite and getaways and general NDIS Assistance.

LevelUp Independent Living is also a Supported Independent Living (SIL) provider on the Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Moreton and Gympie regions. SIL refers to the funding provided by the NDIA to pay for support in and outside of the home for everyday activities.

These supports may include assistance with household tasks, personal care, accessing appointments, grocery shopping, going to a restaurant, medical appointments, and being transported to social and community-based activities.

LevelUp is also committed to growing and diversifying to meet the real, expressed needs of NDIS participants and other clients needing therapy through a not-for-proﬁt company that puts people before proﬁts.

Your Best Life, LevelUp’s umbrella organisation, is leading the development of diverse and inclusive disability support services in the region. It is client-led, open to great ideas, innovative, and collaborative.

“Our participants will love the convenience of seamlessly tapping into Your Best Life’s other businesses, including therapies, assessments, psychosocial supports, and NDIS Plan Management. and helps you through every stage of the NDIS process,” said LevelUp’s Rebecca Kearney. Its telehealth services are also sought by clients across the region and Australia.

As LevelUp is a client-centred business with a real community-inclusive practice, their staff and management are focused, dedicated and take initiative.

Participants have also left glowing testimonials: “The work and support Levelup do for people is exceptional. The staff are caring, understanding and very experienced. They are making a real difference in people’s lives,” said NDIS participant Tommy.

Support coordinator Jill said: “LevelUp is a client-centred business with a real community inclusive practice. Their staff and management are focused, dedicated and take initiative.”

