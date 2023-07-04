Experienced Tree Lopping Business That Citizens Can Count On

Pialba, QLD – Geoff’s Tree Lopping services are among the best and most reliable in Hervey Bay, with homeowners regularly calling on them to deliver expertise.

Geoff Shaw’s dedication is down to being more concerned about providing a professional service than making a quick buck. That’s why domestic and commercial clients are also asking him for tree removal and stump grinding services.

As a leading vegetation management company, Geoff’s Tree Lopping services specialise in working in confined & restrictive spaces, where their skills come to the fore. The team is also fully insured and has more than 15 years of experience in all sorts of maintenance for trees in the Fraser Coast area.

Geoff said: “All tree care services and maintenance of trees are taken care of, the site is left clear, clean, and the garden will not be destroyed. We take pride in our budget tree service and the efficient emergency tree removal we provide. From the first cut to the last part of the clean-up process, we do a professional job in tree care.”

While Geoff has become one of the most sought-after experts in the industry, he is also a lover of animals, so caring for wildlife is of the utmost importance to him and his team of arborists. He and his team have fully undergone specialist training for dealing with and relocating wildlife that may be encountered in trees.

Geoff has received a Certificate Of Appreciation for the care and aid given to Hervey Bay Wildlife And Environment from the South Burnett Wildlife Group. If he and his team are unfortunate enough to encounter wildlife in the process of work undertaken, rest assured he will take good care and make every effort to minimise stress to the animals concerned.

To book an appointment or to discover more about their scope of services:

Phone: 0409 412 870

Email: geoffshawherveybay@bigpond.com

Website: https://geoffstreelopping.com.au/