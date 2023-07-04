Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac Updated to 6.6.0 to Fix Issues and Improve Performance

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac has been updated to version 6.6.0. This update fixed two issues to further improve the overall performance of the app.

Cisdem ContactsMate is a contact management app for Mac, with support for various contacts sources including Mac, iCloud, Google, Exchange and more. This app allows users to easily export or convert contacts to 8 formats such as vCard, CSV and Excel, transfer contacts from one source to another, delete or merge duplicate contacts, and back up contacts. Users can also easily view, search, edit, group, tag, share and print contacts.

“ContactsMate makes it easy to access, use, organize and manage contacts,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This update improves the app’s performance by fixing two issues: the issue where Contacts app’s Note field doesn’t sync to ContactsMate and the issue where contacts with birthday information can’t be imported when a user imports contacts from a CSV file. ”

What’s new in version 6.6.0?

Fixed the sync issue of the Note field in Contacts app

Fixed the issue that contacts do not exist after importing a CSV file with birthday field

Cisdem ContactsMate main features:

Support various contacts sources

This contacts manager app for Mac supports Mac, iCloud, Google, Exchange and some other contacts sources, allowing users to gather all their contacts to easily access and manage in one place. All the updates and changes are instantly synced.

Import contacts from files

In addition to adding contacts from supported sources and creating contact cards for people and companies, users can import contacts from CSV and vCard files.

Create and manage groups and tags

To make it easier and more efficient to organize contacts, Cisdem ContactsMate allows users to create contact groups and add tags to contacts. Users can easily create, change and delete groups and tags.

View and use contact information

Users can view contacts, and email, text or call individual contacts, and send group emails. Users can also share and print contacts and contact groups.

Export or convert contacts to 8 formats

Users can export or convert contacts to 8 formats: CSV, CSV (Outlook), vCard, TXT, DOCX, HTML, Excel, Numbers and Pages.

Back up or restore contacts with a click

Users can back up contacts from any supported source with a click and create multiple versions of backups for a source. Restoring contacts from a backup requires only a click of a button.

Find and fix duplicate contacts and contacts with incomplete information

This contact management app for Mac can identify exact duplicate contacts, partial duplicates, and contacts with incomplete or invalid information in supported sources and provides easy and quick fixes.

Easy to use and customize

Users can go to Preferences to customize the General settings, Export Fields settings, Backup & Restore settings and more.

Price and availability

Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac 6.5.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/contact-manager-mac.html. The one-year subscription license for 1 Mac costs $29.99. The one-time purchase license for 1 Mac (with lifetime free updates) costs $49.99. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-contactsmate.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, PDF and data recovery software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.