IBOTIX offers a wide range of automation solutions well-suited for modern businesses

Noida, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — IBOTIX started its journey in 2021 with a mission of enabling businesses to achieve digital transformation. This company has a high degree of competency in automation and artificial intelligence, and is considered to be a pretty dependable provider of feature packed Cloud based audit management software.  The founders of IBOTIX have more than fifteen years of experience in IT industry and are ex Accenture, Wipro, TCS etc. They additionally have their headquarters in Noida and other offices in USA (TalentzPro) and UK (IBOTIX UK Ltd.), and are an Authorized UI path partner as license reseller and managed services. The team of IBOTIX is known to have capabilities on Automation Anywhere, Power Platform and Blue Prism as well.

IBOTIX has managed to establish its reputation as a leading provider of intelligent document processing solutions that aids businesses of diverse types to automate their document-based workflows with ease. They offer a range of intelligent automation technologies that make use of machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms for the purpose of extracting data from documents with a high level of accuracy. Their Intelligent automation bot tax audits are particularly impressive.

IBOTIX also offers hyperautomation software solutions powered by robotic process automation or RPA. This technology is designed to automate repetitive tasks, and can be used to automate tasks such as data entry, customer service, and accounting, among others.

Give a call at +91 7982621844 or +1 332-900-6154 to contact IBOTIX.

About the company:

IBOTIX provides automation solutions that help businesses to effectively streamline their workflow.

