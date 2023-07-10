FasterCapital Announces Launching its Fundraising Services for Tech startups

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — FasterCapital, incubator and accelerator based in Dubai, is launching full fundraising services aimed at tech startups and SMEs.

The services are perfect for tech startups that are looking for loans, angel investors, or that are running crowdfunding campaigns to close seed, series A, series B, or series C rounds.

FasterCapital has helped many tech startups on a global level in raising the money they need for technical and business development purposes. The team at FasterCapital first works with the startup on preparing and perfecting the materials used for pitching to investors and send multiple feedback reports. THe reports include comments and insights from investors and industry experts. The team then matches the startup with investors and VCs worldwide who are interested in investing in tech startups.

Aside from supporting tech startups in getting funded, FasterCapital offers technical expertise and business expertise for tech startups. Entrepreneurs who are interested in starting a tech company and all tech company owners can benefit from these fundraising services provided by FasterCapital and can get an official initial offer that they can discuss with the team.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “”Tech startups are facing fierce competition when it comes to acquiring capital. This is why we believe these fundraising services are exactly what most tech startups are looking for””

Contact Information:

FasterCapital

306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE

https://wa.me/971555855663

https://fastercapital.com

contact@fastercapital.com