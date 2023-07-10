Programmers.io Announces Brunch and Learn Sessions for IBMi Experts in USA

Dallas, Texas, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Programmers.io, a leading provider of IBMi programming solutions, is announcing an upcoming online lunch and learn session on IBMi programming. After a highly successful run in India, PIO is extending its lunch and learn sessions for IBMi programmers to the USA. The session will assist IBMi/AS400 programmers in enhancing their expertise in the field. Join this exciting event and benefit from the knowledge gained from its success in India.

Some of the topics covered in our IBMi Lunch & Learn event will be:

Web services Basics

Stored Procedures + UDF

Advanced DB2 Techniques and Best Practices – I & II

Enabling Communication between IBM-i and External Database

Advanced DS + Array

Integrating IBM-i with Java

Best Practices for Using Cursors and Dynamic SQL in IBMi Applications

Programmers.io understands the importance of staying ahead in today’s technological landscape. These sessions are designed to provide hands-on demonstrations and insights from experienced IBMi experts, who will answer questions and share best practices to help attendees elevate their skills and knowledge.

“We are excited to offer this lunch and learn session to the IBMi/AS400 programming community,” said Mr. Nirmal Khatri, the Vice President of Programmers.io. “By sharing our expertise and best practices, we can help RPG programmers take their skills to the next level and achieve greater success in their careers.”

The session is open to all IBMi/AS400 programmers, developers, CIOs, and anyone interested in expanding their IBMi programming knowledge. The event is going to start from June 6, 2023. For registration or more information, please visit https://programmers.io/ibm-i-brunch-learn/.

About Programmers.io

Programmers.io is a leading provider of IBMi programming solutions. Our team of experienced IBMi experts offers cutting-edge solutions and services to optimize businesses’ IBMi environments and achieve greater success. We are dedicated to staying ahead in today’s technological landscape and providing our clients with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

