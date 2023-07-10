Keyhole Software Releases Guitar Tuner Pro Mobile App

Kansas City, United States, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Keyhole Software releases KHS Guitar Tuner Pro, a premier guitar tuning and metronome app built using Flutter.

The KeyholeSoftware.dev team is proud to announce the launch of a new mobile application, a cross-platform Flutter app that assists guitarists with a variety of different tuning setups. With its versatile features and user-friendly interface, this application is a vital tool for musicians of all skill levels.

KHS Guitar Tuner Pro offers a comprehensive suite of tuning options catering to the diverse needs of guitar players. The application utilizes the device’s microphone to capture incoming audio, providing a visual indicator of the played pitch. This visual empowers users to fine-tune their guitar strings effectively.

KHS Guitar Tuner Pro was built using Flutter, a powerful software development toolkit based on the Dart programming language. This allows for seamless deployment of the app on both Android and iOS platforms, providing a consistent user experience. The application’s architecture follows the Bloc design pattern, ensuring efficient code organization and maintainability. Bloc is a state management library prioritizing the separation of an application’s business logic from its presentation layer.

Jake Everhart, a senior full-stack Keyhole Software consultant, played a significant role in developing the application.

“KHS Guitar Tuner Pro is the ultimate app for guitarists seeking precise tuning and effective practice sessions,” Jake said. “We are thrilled to offer a versatile app that combines accuracy, functionality, and ease of use.”

In addition to the tuning functionality, KHS Guitar Tuner Pro also features a versatile metronome. Users can customize the time signature and tempo according to their practice needs. The app plays an audible tick and visually emphasizes each beat, enabling musicians to develop their sense of rhythm and timing.

KHS Guitar Tuner Pro is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, visit keyholesoftware.com/company/creations/internal-development/guitar-tuner/.

About Keyhole

Keyhole Software is a custom development and software consulting firm composed solely of elite, vetted employees who are as passionate as they are skilled. They build custom solutions that solve complex business problems and have a long track record of delivering on time and on budget. Key technologies utilized include Java, .NET, JavaScript, Cloud, and others.

To learn more about how the Keyhole Software team can help you reach your business goals, visit keyholesoftware.com.