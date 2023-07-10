Sales Rain is one of the exclusive Sponsors for the Awards event at the Far Eastern University Auditorium

Manila, PH, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain is honored to be a sponsor of the Awards event at the Far Eastern University Auditorium, an incredible evening filled with exceptional talent. By actively participating in initiatives promoting mastery and creativity, we strive to contribute to growth and advancement, creating meaningful experiences that inspire and motivate individuals to reach their full potential.

A proud Sponsor of the Awards Event

Congratulations to all the talented filmmakers who shone brightly at the Awards Night of Different Films from Interschool and FEU Division! 🎥🌟

The event surpassed all expectations, captivating the audience with a dazzling array of talent with an atmosphere filled with excitement and anticipation. From mesmerizing performances to awe-inspiring displays, the evening was a testament to the remarkable abilities of the participants, leaving an indelible mark on all attendees.

Sponsoring such a fantastic event aligns with the company’s core values of supporting and fostering excellence.

Stay tuned with us for such exciting updates and events!

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain is a premier office space provider with multiple sites within Metro Manila’s leading business centers and IT parks. Our sites carry premium addresses in Makati, BGC, Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Eastwood, and Bridgetown. Our call center and BPO services are designed for efficiency and practicality with flexible lease terms. Choose our services and get the advantage of expanding your business to reach a new potential.

Sales Rain – A market leader in serviced offices offering flexible call center seat leasing and private offices in the Philippines with multiple sites in Manila, PH.