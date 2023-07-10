24Seven Commerce Earns Official Recognition as a Walmart Integration Provider

San Jose, CA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — 24Seven Commerce, a leading provider of omnichannel solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce that it has become a verified Walmart Integration Provider in the United States. This marks an important milestone for the company, as it expands its range of services and further solidifies its position as a leader in the retail technology space.

Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world, with over ten thousand stores in 27 countries. In the United States, Walmart is particularly popular, with millions of customers visiting its stores and website each day. The company’s success can be attributed to its commitment to low prices, a wide selection of products, and a convenient shopping experience.

Compared to other marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay, Walmart has several advantages for retailers. One of the most significant is its focus on low prices. Walmart’s pricing algorithm prioritizes the lowest possible price, meaning that retailers who can offer competitive prices have a better chance of appearing at the top of search results.

Retailers who sell at Walmart can also benefit from the company’s extensive marketing campaigns. Walmart invests heavily in advertising and promotion, both online and offline, which can help retailers reach a wider audience and increase sales.

To sell on Walmart, retailers need a reliable and efficient way to integrate their POS system with the Walmart marketplace. This is where 24Seven Commerce comes in. The company’s flagship product, OctopusBridge, seamlessly integrates any POS system with Walmart marketplace, allowing retailers to manage their inventory, orders, and pricing in one place.

OctopusBridge offers a range of features designed to make selling on Walmart as easy as possible. These include automatic order importing, inventory syncing, and pricing management. The platform also offers near real-time updates and reporting, allowing retailers to monitor their sales and performance on Walmart.

For retailers looking to expand their online presence and reach new customers, selling on Walmart is a smart choice. And with 24Seven Commerce’s Walmart integration, it’s easier than ever to get started.

About 24Seven Commerce

24Seven Commerce is a leading provider of omnichannel solutions for retailers. The company’s flagship product, OctopusBridge, seamlessly integrates any POS system with leading marketplaces, including Walmart, Amazon, eBay, and more. With OctopusBridge, retailers can manage their inventory, orders, and pricing in one place, making it easy to sell online and in-store. To learn more, visit www.24sevencommerce.com.

Contact:

Avnish Saxena

24Seven Commerce

San Jose, CA 95131

Email: sales@24sevencommerce.com

Phone: +1 408-643-0097