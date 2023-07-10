Bako Ambianda Launches Bako Enterprises

Mumbai, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Founded in 2023, the Bako Enterprises portfolio has since expanded to include Bako Productions, Bako Motors, Bako Media, Bako University, and Bako Capital. The portfolio looks forward to continuing its expansion to cover other equally projected sectors in the shortest time to scale up the benefits and impact on Africa.

Bako Enterprises is internationally known for contributing to economic development and social progress in Africa. It is designed to be a bridge on which significant development will be effectuated to give more meaning to the third largest economy in the world.

The multifaceted company is championing the delivery of top-notch solution tailored services for the advancement of Africa’s invaluable economy. The conglomerate seeks to harness and put to use the utmost skill set and potentials embedded in the African continent for its advancement.

The new era of excellence has begun giving meaning and life to various opportunities that lies dormant or have not been fully explored as a result of bad infrastructure, leadership, and non existing platforms.

The Enterprise, which has it tentacles reaching out to diverse fields of the African economy, will be a catalyst to break the jinx of suppression and stagnation on the African soil. The period of fear is history, the dawn of innovation, leadership, and clear tenacity to drive the success wheels of Africa to the global front has come.

Williams Boetcker once said, “The difficulties and struggles of today are but the price we must pay for the accomplishment and victories of tomorrow.”

Nowhere does youth education and employment pose a bigger challenge than in Africa. Already, 70% of the Sub-Saharan population is under 30. Many leaders in government and businesses recognize the need for training to ensure the next generation is equipped with the competent skillset to remain relevant and accepted in the global economy.

The emergence of the rebranded Bako Ambianda is a conduit for birthing unusual initiatives that will accelerate the gains enshrined on the African soil. The Bako Enterprises will be a force to reckon with in any discipline its presence will be announced. The Bako way will empower industries to offer the best opportunities for job creation and sustainability.

Bako Enterprises is projected as one of Africa’s finest companies whose operations and services are coupled with far-reaching impact on the African economy.

Bako Enterprises is positioned as a game changer, module business, and hold together the spirit of inclusion, professionalism, and excellence for a better Africa.