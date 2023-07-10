BestTraining is raising $9.5M with FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program.

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — BestTraining is a website that enables professionals to take a learning path that matches their preferences and personality. The website matches the student with different courses that are available and propose the next course that they can take based on their personalities, previous training, and ambitions.

The startup is based in the United States and in Kuwait and is founded by Shulyg alili. BestTraining is seeking capital of $9.5M and it has joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program to help in raising funds.

The program is great for seed, series A, and series B startups as it helps them at every step of the fundraising journey and provides all the expertise, networking opportunists, and advisory needed.

Moreover, FasterCapital helps startups build the right and perfect business plan and prepare their finanical model by reviewing and perfecting it with the help of a circle of angel investors and finanical experts. FasterCapital also helps startups create their pitch deck from scratch or re-design it if needed and then present it to its investors and send startup their feedback through the Raise Capital program. In addition to that, FasterCapital provides startups with services related to product development through its Tech Cofounder program and sales and marketing services through its Grow your Startup program.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “What BestTraining is doing is of great advantage to the EdTech and the training sectors. We are looking forward to closing the funding round soon.”

