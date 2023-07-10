Porters Neck Village Offers Unparalleled Senior Living

Wilmington, North Carolina, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Porters Neck Village is pleased to announce that they offer unparalleled senior living options to create a comfortable lifestyle for senior residents. The independent living community aims to give seniors the best quality of life with access to amenities and care when needed.

Porters Neck Village provides senior residents with private living space to live independently. In addition to the senior apartments, the complex offers various amenities for seniors to enjoy a good quality of life. Residents can enjoy flexible dining options, a fitness center with wellness programs, salon services, an indoor saltwater pool, a library, an artisan room, a woodworking shop, a resident garden area, and more. Numerous services are available upon request, including housekeeping, transportation, and health services.

Porters Neck Village also offers other services for seniors who need additional help. Residents can turn to the independent living community for assisted living services, memory care, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation, meeting every senior’s unique needs. They ensure all senior residents are safe and have access to the quality of care they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about unparalleled senior living can find out more by visiting the Porters Neck Village website or calling 1-866-825-3806.

About Porters Neck Village: Porters Neck Village is an independent living community dedicated to helping seniors live a better quality of life in a comfortable environment. The community offers all the amenities and services seniors need to enjoy their later years. While the community is designed for independent living, they offer assisted living, memory care, rehab, and more.

Company: Porters Neck Village

Address: 1200 Porters Neck Road

City: Wilmington

State: NC

Zip code: 28411

Telephone number: 1-866-825-3806