Get Your Summer Service Handled by Lonsdale Auto Works, Lonsdale’s Premier Auto Shop

LONSDALE, MN, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — This summer, it’s more important than ever to partner with a repair shop that has your best interests at heart. At Lonsdale Auto Works, we’re dedicated to providing the care and attention your vehicle deserves to ensure it’s in prime condition for all your adventures. Our ASE-Certified technicians provide expertise, paired with quality and reliable service that our customers have come to expect and deserve.

At Lonsdale Auto Works, we take the time to answer all of your questions and instill confidence that our highly trained service technicians have serviced your vehicle using the best in diagnostic technology, replacement parts, and the latest in repair procedures. In addition, we go the extra mile to educate you on your car’s needs while keeping our pricing fair and our services honest. So whether you need repairs or routine maintenance, you can trust us to get your vehicle running smoothly again.

We understand the importance of having a reliable vehicle, especially during the summer when your traveling plans are likely kicking into high gear. That’s why we offer friendly, professional automotive services backed by an industry-leading 36-month/36,000-mile nationwide warranty. With personalized service and repairs for all car make and models, you can rest knowing that our ASE-Certified Technicians will do the job right.

Our staff will develop a pricing structure if you need financing for heavy-duty steering and suspension services or other additional services. We work hard to make sure customers feel comfortable with their purchases. From regular maintenance, tires, and alignment to brakes and exhaust, there’s no job too big or small for our team. Also, the summertime season is harder on your vehicles.

Anytime this summer, your reliable vehicle may overheat, get low on fluids, and you could wear down your tires and brakes faster. You might also have air conditioning and other engine issues. Lonsdale Auto Works’ ASE technicians work diligently to address these potential problems in the most affordable way possible.

With years of experience and a commitment to honest service, you can trust Lonsdale Auto Works to be your go-to auto repair shop. We value our customers, and with each service, you’ll get the following:

Better Vehicle History With Carfax

Loaner Car Available By Request or Qualified Service

Free Concierge Pick-up with a Qualified Service

Free Shuttle Service

Digital Inspections so You Can See What’s Being Addressed

Don’t let the summer heat ruin your getaway plans or cause a breakdown on the side of the sizzling hot road. Instead, bring your car into Lonsdale Auto Works today and enjoy peace of mind knowing that our team always stands behind its work with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. So don’t wait any longer – head to Lonsdale Auto Works today or visit our website to connect with us and request service.