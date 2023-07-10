Regen RX Therapy Medical Spa Introduces Revolutionary Microneedling Prp

Atlanta, GA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Regen RX Therapy Medical Spa, a renowned service provider of age-defying and beauty treatments, is delighted to bring innovative microneedling PRP. The anti-aging treatment is ideal for those looking to restore their youth and get flawless skin. The spa boasts experts to get the therapy done to perfection.

Microneedling PRP is an advanced treatment that combines microneedling with Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP). The procedure involves using an automated device with tiny needles that make microscopic channels in the skin. These microchannels allow for better absorption of serums and products used during the treatment and stimulate collagen production for healthier skin cells. The addition of PRP helps promote the healing and regeneration of the tissue while also providing an antioxidant boost which can help improve overall skin on the face.

The professionals at Regen RX Therapy Medical Spa have been trained in this revolutionary new technique. They will provide personalized consultations for each client so they can get the most out of their treatment. Clients can expect noticeable improvements after just one session, with further improvements as results accumulate.

“We are very excited to be offering this new service to our clients,” said a close source of Regen RX Therapy Medical Spa. “The results they can achieve are truly remarkable, and it’s something we believe everyone should have access to. We want our clients to look and feel their best!”

Apart from microneedling PRP, the spa specializes in IV drip therapy, aesthetic treatments, facials, laser hair removal, hormone replacement therapy, chemical peels, and more.

About the Company:

