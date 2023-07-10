Flavors & Fragrances Industry Price Trend Analysis, Product Portfolio and Key Development

Flavors & Fragrances Industry Data Book – Natural Flavors & Fragrances and Aroma Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Natural Flavors & Fragrances Market Report Highlights

The global Natural Flavors & Fragrances Market size was valued at USD 8,510.4 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The essential oils segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030 owing to the increasing consumer preference for natural & organic products from various end-use industries like food & beverages and cosmetics

The extraction process segment will have the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 since it ensures hydrolysis of water-sensitive compounds & ensures superior quality of products as it operates efficiently under higher temperatures and requires a shorter extraction time

The flavors application segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to wide product usage in the global food & beverages industry

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.8%, owing to large demand from countries such as India, and China which are considered pioneers and some of the largest exporters of some precious oils and extracts

The competition in the industry is high due to the presence of several large-scale manufacturers, such as BASF SE and MANE, which are engaged in the production of naturally-derived fragrances & flavors

Aroma Chemicals Market Report Highlights

The global Aroma Chemicals Market size was valued at USD 15,639.1 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Natural source segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, due to a shift in trend for natural products, especially from the flavors industry

Flavors is projected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of flavors across several end-use applications such as beverages, convenience food, bakery food, and dairy

The terpenes & terpenoids segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% due to its natural availability as well as its anti-carcinogenic, antiseptic, and antimicrobial effects

Asia Pacific constituted a major revenue share in 2021 and is also anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period, due to high domestic consumption in countries such as India and China

MANE, Takasago International Corporation, and Robertet are among the prominent industry participants with a broad product portfolio and high segmental share. Key players holding less than 1% of the market share each are characterized as niche players which have limited regional operations or have low to medium aroma chemical product offerings

Competitive Landscape

Though the COVID 19 pandemic led multiple chemical manufacturers to witness a decline in sale of their products, The flavors & fragrance sector was less affected by the same. The major players in the business, namely, Givaudan and Symrise, witnessed an increase in sales while the International Flavors & Fragrances saw a slight decline in the revenue.

Key players operating in the Flavors & Fragrances industry are:

Givaudan

Symrise AG

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Biolandes SAS

Young Living Essential Oils

dōTERRA International

Falcon Essential Oils

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Universal Oleoresins

Synthite Industries Limited

