Bansko Nomad Fest: A Glimpse into the Booming World of Remote Work and Travel

BANSKO, Bulgaria, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Discover the extraordinary week-long event that will immerse you in the captivating world of digital nomadism. Bansko Nomad Fest is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever before! From June 25 to July 2, hundreds of nomads, remote workers, and freelancers will gather in the picturesque village of Bansko, Bulgaria, for an unforgettable experience that blends knowledge-sharing, outdoor activities, mindfulness, and the beauty of nature.

Bansko Nomad Fest has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 2020. Despite launching during the peak of the pandemic with just a hundred participants, the event has steadily grown and gained recognition. Last year, Bansko Nomad Fest attracted over 550 attendees from 41 countries, showcasing its growing appeal.

This year, the anticipation is even higher as we prepare to welcome up to 750 participants. Already over 40 countries are represented and counting. The increasing number of digital nomads globally, with a remarkable 131% rise since 2019, highlights the significant trend towards remote work and location independence.

Bansko Nomad Fest has become a key event for those embracing the digital nomad lifestyle, offering a platform for connection, learning, and inspiration. It provides an opportunity for attendees to network with like-minded individuals, share knowledge, and explore the possibilities of working and traveling in a new way.

What Media said about Bansko Nomad Fest 2022?

Bansko Nomad Fest has caught the attention of various media outlets in past editions, including:

The Telegraph ; Inside the secret world of the digital nomads What happens when a thousand laptop-clutching remote workers meet at a conference in Bulgaria.

Skift ; Americans, Germans, Cypriots and Brits are descending on a small mountain town for the week-long Bansko Nomad Fest. Here's why.

Globetrender ; A global conference specifically for digital nomads, Bansko Nomad Fest inspires and connects people seeking to work from anywhere.

Deutsche Welle ; Bansko is now believed to have more co-working spaces per capita than pretty much any other place in the world.

WirtschaftsWoche (German)

Bloomberg TV (Bulgarian)

Bulgarian National TV (Bulgarian)

Additionally, many bloggers have shared their personal experiences attending Bansko Nomad Fest 2022. Take a closer look at their captivating accounts to get a glimpse of what the event has to offer:

“They call themselves location independent, and when asked where they are from, they would answer “I grew up in…” or “I am originally from…”. However, right now, they are from nowhere and everywhere at the same time. Those are the true digital nomads. Not all of us are made for such a lifestyle, though. So the community includes all kinds of remote workers, those who nomad all the time and those who go on a workation a few times a year.”

“A few examples of the people you will find at Bansko Nomad Fest include graphic designers, virtual assistants, web designers, translators, investors, dropshippers, website flippers, travel bloggers (hello!), podcasters, business consultants, life coaches, English teachers and so, so much more. If hippy woo-woo stuff is more your cup of tea then don’t worry – there are plenty of yoga teachers, hypnotists, tantra people and tarot readers who are digital nomads too!”

“Over the last few years, Bansko has grown into a digital nomad hub in Europe, and the nomad festival compresses the magic of the town into one week. As an attendee, you get to come and learn about everything Bansko has to offer and meet hundreds of new nomad friends, as well as tips to succeed as a digital nomad. During the week, there’s a mix of presentations, workshops, sports, mindfulness, nature, outdoor activities, and parties.”

“The festival brings together more than 500 digital nomads, location-independent people, travelers, freelancers, business owners, remote workers, and anyone interested in the location-independent lifestyle and digital nomadism. It puts them on a carousel of keynotes, presentations, unconference sessions, exploration, and fun activities and spins the carousel until everyone has the chance to meet as many people and as many ways to celebrate this lifestyle as they can.”

Bansko Nomad Fest participants will have the opportunity to attend insightful keynote presentations covering a range of topics relevant to digital nomads.

This year, the event features 71 international speakers. Some of the topics that will be covered include:

Artificial Intelligence AI-Driven Success: Inspiring Business Growth & Adaptation 30 minutes of work: Using AI to find new clients and automate business operations From 0 to 9M downloads in a year: passive income with AI mobile apps

Legal challenges of a nomad lifestyle E-Residency: A Revolutionary Solution for Digital Nomads Tax and Residency Solutions for Digital Nomads

Relationships on the road The Digital Nomad’s Guide to Love: Finding and Maintaining Fulfilling Relationships While Living Life on the Road Connection-making for Digital Nomads: How to connect stronger than wifi

LGBTQ+ Nomading Through Genders: Transitioning Your Life & Your Gender

Online business (success stories of digital nomads ) How to scale a business to 8 figures fully remotely in just 18 months. How to Sell Your Services While Traveling the World Like a Modern Nomad From zero to digital marketing hero: 3x your income and become a sought-after pro From Hustle to Automation: Building a Personal Brand that Runs Itself

Work-life balance How I went from being a workaholic to a 25-hour work week whilst growing the business



The event structure is optimized for engagement, with conference talks, workshops, and presentations in the mornings, while the afternoons and evenings are reserved for an array of exciting activities such as hiking, rafting, mountain biking, speed dating, wine tours, unconference sessions, and networking meetups.

Why Bansko?

This charming European village has become a prominent digital nomad hub since Matthias Zeitler opened a coworking space here in 2016. With its majestic mountains, rich history, excellent skiing conditions in winter, and affordable prices, Bansko continues to attract a growing community of digital nomads. Bansko Nomad Fest is organized by Coworking Bansko, the heart of the community that averages over 100 nomads throughout the year.

