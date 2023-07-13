Straighten Your Smile Discreetly with Clear Braces at Hildebrand Orthodontics

Arlington, TX, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Hildebrand Orthodontics is thrilled to announce its specialized clear braces treatment, offering patients a discreet and comfortable solution for achieving a straight and beautiful smile. Led by Dr. Jed Hildebrand, a highly skilled and experienced orthodontist, the practice is committed to providing exceptional orthodontic care and transforming the smiles of patients in Arlington and surrounding areas.

Clear braces have revolutionized the field of orthodontics, offering a discreet alternative to traditional metal braces. They are designed to straighten teeth while being virtually invisible, allowing individuals to undergo orthodontic treatment without drawing attention to their dental appliances. Hildebrand Orthodontics is proud to offer this innovative treatment option to patients who desire a more subtle orthodontic solution.

Dr. Jed Hildebrand and his expert team understand that a straight, properly aligned smile not only enhances aesthetics but also contributes to overall oral health. Misaligned teeth can lead to oral health issues such as tooth decay, gum disease, and uneven wear. With clear braces, patients can achieve the well-aligned smile they desire, while also improving their oral health.

Clear braces work similarly to traditional braces by applying gentle and controlled forces to gradually shift the teeth into their desired positions. However, instead of using metal brackets and wires, clear braces employ a series of virtually invisible aligners made from a comfortable and transparent plastic material. These aligners are custom-made to fit snugly over the teeth and are removable for easy eating, drinking, and oral hygiene maintenance.

At Hildebrand Orthodontics, patients undergo a comprehensive evaluation to determine if clear braces are the right treatment option for them. Once the decision is made to proceed with clear braces, a customized treatment plan is created based on the individual’s unique orthodontic needs. The aligners are then fabricated using advanced digital technology, ensuring a precise fit and optimal results.

Throughout the clear braces treatment process, Dr. Jed Hildebrand and his team closely monitor the progress of each patient. Regular check-up appointments are scheduled to assess the teeth’s movement and make any necessary adjustments to the treatment plan. This personalized approach ensures that patients achieve the desired results efficiently and comfortably.

About Hildebrand Orthodontics:

Hildebrand Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic practice located in Arlington, TX. Dr. David Hildebrand and his dedicated team are committed to providing exceptional orthodontic care in a warm and friendly environment. The practice offers a wide range of orthodontic services, including clear braces, traditional braces, Invisalign®, and orthodontic appliances for patients of all ages. With a focus on personalized care and patient satisfaction, Hildebrand Orthodontics strives to create beautiful, healthy smiles that last a lifetime.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.hildebrandortho.com or contact Hildebrand Orthodontics at 817-803-8090.