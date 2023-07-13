Sand Grains Foundation in collaboration with the IIM Calcutta Students spearheads the Tree Plantation Drive in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Sand Grains Foundation, in collaboration with students from IIM Calcutta, recently organized a tree plantation drive in Newtown, Kolkata as a significant step in their Carbon Offset Program.

At Sand Grains Foundation, we are passionate about environmental conservation and fostering sustainable practices. In line with our commitment, we took a significant step forward by organizing a tree plantation drive at Green Verge 3, located in (Action Area 1A) New Town, Kolkata. The objective of this initiative was to enhance the green cover and contribute to the overall well-being of the local ecosystem.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 25 students of IIM Calcutta, who shared our vision for a greener future.

Founded in 2021, the Sand Grains Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting awareness and appreciation for our planet’s finite resources, both natural and human. Our primary environmental initiative focuses on achieving Net Zero by 2030. With a target of planting 25,000 trees by 2025-2026, we are committed to making a tangible impact on combating climate change and fostering a healthier environment.

The involvement of the IIM Calcutta students added a dynamic element to the drive, infusing fresh ideas and energy into the process. Through their active participation, they demonstrated their dedication to environmental sustainability and their desire to make a positive difference in the community.

Girish Dugar, Company Secretary, says “We were proud to collaborate with the students of IIM Calcutta for this drive, marking a significant milestone for the Sand Grains Foundation. They were equally enthusiastic about participating and have expressed their intention to plant approximately 1500 saplings on their campus in the future. We are honoured to be invited to join them in this initiative.”

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the participants for their invaluable contribution to this endeavour. Together, we are fostering a greener, healthier, and more sustainable tomorrow.

For more information please visit us : https://cdeasia.com/news/2023/june/sapling-plantation-drive-at-green-verge-3-new-town-kolkata .

===========================================================================

Company Name: CDE Asia Limited

Address: Ecospace Business Park Block 4A/Floor 6, Action Area II New Town Rajarhat Kolkata 700 160 India

Phone: +91 33 3029 3800

Fax: +91 33 3029 3802

Url: https://cdeasia.com/

Email: info@cdeasia.com