Receive Same Day Covid Testing in Chicago with Xpress Covid Testing

Chicago, IL, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Xpress Covid Testing, a leading provider of same day Covid testing, is proud to announce its launch in the city. Founded by medical professionals and public health experts, Xpress offers fast, accurate tests with results available within 24 hours.

“We are thrilled to bring offer same day covid testing in Chicago to the residents here,” said the founder and CEO of Xpress Covid Testing. “Our team has worked tirelessly to provide an easy and accessible way for residents to get tested quickly for this virus that has taken so much from us all.”

The tests offered by Xpress are fast, accurate, and convenient. They can be administered at any of the company’s six locations throughout the city or via their mobile service, which brings testing directly to homes and businesses. Results are available within 24 hours of the test, allowing for quick diagnosis and treatment when necessary.

Xpress also provides clear instructions for same day Covid testing on interpreting results and information on what steps should be taken if a positive result is found. The company also offers helpful resources on how to stay safe during the pandemic and prevent virus transmission.

In addition, Xpress offers a rewards program that allows customers to earn points for every test they take, which can be used towards future tests or other items available through their online store.

The CEO of Xpress Covid Testing added: “We want our customers to have access not only to reliable testing but also resources that will help them stay safe during this difficult time.”

For more information on the same day Covid testing in Chicago or how you can book a test today, visit https://xpresscovidtesting.org/.

About Xpress Covid Testing

Xpress Covid Testing is a leading provider of same day Covid testing in Chicago. Partnered with ASCP Certified Personnel and laboratories with CLIA licenses, Xpress offers fast, accurate tests with results available within 24 hours. Therefore they ensure customers have access to reliable testing and resources that will help them stay safe during this difficult time and remain healthy and safe!

Contact Information

158 W Erie St, Chicago, IL 60654

info@xpresscovidtesting.org

844-882-6843