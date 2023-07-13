Electric Off-Highway Equipment Industry PESTEL Analysis and Key Growth Opportunities

Electric Off-Highway Equipment Industry Data Book – Electric Agriculture Equipment, Construction Equipment, Mining Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Electric Construction Equipment Market Report Highlights

The global Electric Construction Equipment Market size was valued at USD 1,242.8 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The electric construction equipment market is experiencing growth owing to stringent laws on noise and carbon emissions caused in closed construction and urban area

The trend for fast-charging equipment, which has a longer operating duration and is powered by hydrogen fuel, solid-state battery, or lithium-ion battery, is gaining traction while supporting the market growth.

Fast-charging batteries are known to withstand higher charging speeds prompting manufacturers to offer battery packs that can be swapped when the battery level is low.

The changed battery can be charged individually without compromising the operating hours and reducing idle time.

Electric Agriculture Equipment Market Report Highlights

The global Electric Agriculture Equipment Market size was valued at USD 16,236.0 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Growing commercial farming coupled with a labour shortage is a major factor driving the market growth for electric agricultural equipment.

The demand for increased crop yield and the hovering threat of food security is other factors supplementing the market growth for electric agricultural equipment in major agricultural economies.

The integration of electric propulsion in agricultural mechanisms owing to increased crop yield, decreased production cost, reduction in post-harvest losses, and efficient time management are also favouring the market growth worldwide.

The growing traction towards farm mechanization is supporting the uptake of electric technology. Electrical agricultural equipment like tractors, threshers, and other cultivation equipment can aid in numerous farming chores.

Electric Mining Equipment Market Report Highlights

The global Electric Mining Equipment Market size was valued at USD 94,498.3 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The mining industry has been dependent on diesel for its major operation, such as transportation vehicles, along with operating mining equipment for underground and surface mining.

According to International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), diesel-powered engines emit 30 to 80 % of emissions in a mining site. With mining concentrated in hostile and harsh terrains with extreme temperatures, the emission emitted contributes to the higher temperature.

Using diesel-powered equipment generates more pollutants while producing more noise and heat while incurring higher operational costs. These factors of conventional mining equipment are fueling the adoption of electric mining equipment in the mining industry.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are adopting several growth strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches, to stay afloat in the competitive industry. For instance, in June 2022, Komastu Ltd. announced its partnership with Cummins Inc to develop zero-emission haulage equipment.

Key players operating in the Electric Off-Highway Equipment Industry are:

AGCO Corp.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

CLAAS KGaAmbH

Escorts Ltd.

International Tractors Ltd.

YanmarCo., Ltd.

KubotaCorp.

