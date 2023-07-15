Binmile Listed as a Top Application Modernization Services Company by The Manifest

Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile, a top-ranked Application Modernization Services Company listed by The Manifest, solidifies its position as a trusted partner, delivering exceptional application modernization services globally.

Binmile, a leading product engineering services provider, is pleased to announce its inclusion as a top Application Modernization Services Company by The Manifest, a trusted resource for businesses seeking practical business solutions and reliable service providers. This recognition further solidifies Binmile’s position as a trusted partner in delivering exceptional application modernization services to businesses across the globe.

The Manifest employs a rigorous evaluation process, utilizing various techniques to list and rank companies based on their delivered projects, company profiles, and client testimonials. With their data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists, The Manifest serves as an invaluable resource for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small to mid-market businesses throughout their buyer’s decision making journey.

Binmile’s listing as a top Application Modernization Services Company by The Manifest comes as a result of their commitment to excellence and the successful completion of numerous transformative projects. One such recent achievement was their partnership with Tai services, a prominent chiller industry specialist for Eddy Current Inspections based in the United States.

Tai services approached Binmile with a critical need to update their current systems from Pascal to latest technologies. Recognizing the significance of this project and the potential impact it would have on Tai Services’ operations, Binmile assembled a dedicated team of experts and used a tailored approach to modernize the client’s applications, aligning them with the demands of the modern business landscape. By leveraging the latest advancements in technology and adhering to industry best practices, our team seamlessly migrated Tai services’ systems, ensuring minimal disruption, enhanced efficiency, and improved performance.

“We are honored to be listed as a top Application Modernization Services Company by The Manifest,” said Sana Ansari, AVP Marketing of Binmile. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s expertise and dedication in delivering exceptional results to our clients. Our partnership with the leading clients across the globe exemplifies our commitment to helping businesses embrace modern technology and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced digital era.”

Binmile’s inclusion in The Manifest’s prestigious list underscores our ability to consistently deliver superior application modernization services, exceeding client expectations and driving tangible business outcomes. As a trusted technology solutions provider, we remain committed to helping businesses unlock their full potential through tailored, innovative, and sustainable technology solutions.

About The Manifest

The Manifest is a respected and comprehensive business news and how-to website that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small to mid-market businesses. As a trusted resource, The Manifest provides valuable insights and information through their data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists. By offering a wealth of resources and verified information, The Manifest serves as an approachable and reliable tour guide for businesses at every stage of the buyer journey.

About Binmile

Binmile is a leading software engineering company known for helping businesses achieve digital success. They deliver market-leading solutions to global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs across various industries, specializing in Product Engineering, Software Development, SaaS Development, Mobility Solutions, Legacy System Modernization, Application Development, Quality Assurance and Testing, Cloud Consulting, and DevOps. Binmile’s pragmatic and outcome-based approach addresses software development concerns, driving tangible results and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital landscape.