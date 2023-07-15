Japan’s Premier Tech Exhibition, NexTech Week Tokyo Marks a Spectacular Return in Autumn

Tokyo, Japan, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — NexTech Week Tokyo [Autumn], the highly anticipated comprehensive trade show on advanced technologies, is poised to stage a remarkable new edition with an impressive lineup of 300 exhibitors and an estimated 40,000 visitors at Makuhari Messe in Japan on October 25 to 27.

The event is known for bringing together cutting-edge innovations and industry-leading research and applications. And with Japan’s thriving market in next-generation technologies, NexTech Week Tokyo [Autumn] promises to be an unparalleled platform for exhibitors to showcase their latest products and services in AI, blockchain, quantum computing, and DX human resource development.

Professionals from around the world are invited to participate in this three-day event, which offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, engaging in panel discussions led by prominent industry leaders, experiencing product demonstrations, and receiving live technical consultations.

Visitors can experience firsthand the future of robotics, generative AI, augmented reality, Web3, DAO, virtual reality, and other cutting-edge technologies that are shaping industries worldwide.

Additionally, as the event is co-located with XR Fair Tokyo and Metaverse Expo Tokyo, these exhibitions will showcase hundreds of companies, unveiling the latest innovations and services in virtual platforms, digital twin, content production, mixed reality, and more.

The resounding success of the Spring edition, which saw a record-breaking attendance of 30,414 visitors from 30 countries and featured an impressive showcase of 256 exhibitors, further solidifies NexTech Week Tokyo’s position as Japan’s premier tech exhibition.

As the countdown begins, the event’s management is calling upon tech companies, entrepreneurs, and innovators to seize this unique opportunity and join the event as exhibitors. Limited booth spaces are still available, and additional information can be found on NexTech Week Tokyo’s official website.

This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to connect with industry professionals, gain insights into the latest trends, and explore real-world case studies.

Visitors can likewise learn more about the conference and register on the website.

Join NexTech Week Tokyo and immerse yourself in the forefront of technological advancements.