Kochi Stars Crowned Women’s Champions, Space Jams Dominate Men’s Finals in a Thrilling Showcase of Basketball Talent at the FIBA endorsed Indian National Basketball League 3×3 Season 2

Bengaluru, India, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Headstart Arena India (HAI) successfully completed the FIBA endorsed Indian National Basketball League (INBL) 3×3 Season 2. The league witnessed a spectacular display of skill, teamwork, and intense competition across three rounds of league action, culminating in a gripping final held at the prestigious Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the Women’s Finals, the experience of the Kochi Stars shined bright against the resilient home team Beagles as they fought a thriller game of 21-19.

For the third-place match in the women’s category, The All Stars and Deccan went head-to-head in a hard-fought battle, resulting in a nail-biting finish. The All Stars secured third place by a narrow margin, defeating Deccan with a score of 15-14.

In the Men’s Finals, the home team Space Jams showcased their dominant form, delivering a commanding performance to defeat the formidable DropStep with a final score of 21-15.

The third-place match in the men’s category witnessed an electrifying clash between the Noida Champions RTK Ballers and the Chandigarh champions Bad Boys Club. The game kept the audience on the edge of their seats as RTK Ballers emerged victorious with a narrow margin of 21-19.

B Nagendra, the Honorable Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare of the Government of Karnataka, and K Govindraj, FIBA Asia President, graced the occasion with their presence to honor and facilitate the winning teams. The Kochi Stars and Space Jams were awarded a cash prize of Rs.1,50,000 each for their championship victories. The runners-up received Rs.1,00,000, while the teams securing the third and fourth places were awarded Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 50,000, respectively.

Parveen Batish, CEO of INBL, expressed his delight at the conclusion of the league, stating, “INBL 3×3 Season 2 has been an incredible journey, showcasing the immense talent and passion for basketball in India. The league has not only provided a platform for players to showcase their skills but also inspired a wave of enthusiasm for the sport. We are thrilled to witness the growth of the basketball community and are committed to further nurturing and elevating Indian basketball to greater heights.”

The successful participation of over 700 teams, comprising more than 2000 players, across four cities in INBL 3×3 S2 serves as a testament to the league’s primary objectives. The league aims to foster the growth of a vibrant basketball community, inspiring individuals to embrace the sport and elevate the talent level of players, ultimately pushing the boundaries of excellence in basketball.

INBL 3×3 Season 2 has undoubtedly set new benchmarks in Indian basketball, providing a platform for players to shine and inspiring a new generation