Future of Aircraft Refurbishing Market: Expected Valuation of USD 8,694.18 Million by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.82%

The aircraft refurbishing market is anticipated to surpass USD 4,938.26 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 8,694.18 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2024 to 2034.

The aircraft refurbishing industry is increasingly adopting modern technologies like IoT and AI to enhance results and optimize operations. These advancements enable more effective diagnostics, streamline processes, and offer additional customization options. By leveraging these innovations, refurbishment projects can deliver higher quality outcomes more quickly, boosting overall productivity and market competitiveness.

Investing in cabin modifications to enhance passenger experience and satisfaction is becoming more common among airlines and private aircraft owners. This includes integrating state-of-the-art entertainment systems, luxurious amenities, and flexible seating layouts. By providing passengers with a more comfortable and personalized flying experience, airlines can differentiate themselves in the market, attract more customers, and drive revenue growth.

Aircraft refurbishing projects are also embracing circular economy strategies and sustainability partnerships to minimize environmental impacts and reduce waste. In response to growing environmental concerns and regulatory pressure, this involves collaborating with suppliers to source eco-friendly materials, implementing recycling processes for used parts, and exploring innovative ways to upcycle or repurpose aircraft components. By adopting sustainable practices throughout the refurbishing process, operators can meet the rising demand for environmentally friendly products and services, demonstrate corporate responsibility, and enhance their brand image.

Key Takeaways from the Aircraft Refurbishing Market Report:

The global aircraft refurbishing market size expanded at a 5.41% CAGR from 2019 to 2023.

The retrofit segment holds 66.00% of market shares in 2024.

The narrow body aircraft segment captured 58.60% of market shares in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 5.40% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Germany is anticipated to develop at a 5.70% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Japan is estimated to surge at a 5.30% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in India is expected to increase at a 6.80% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape:

The aircraft refurbishing market is marked by fierce rivalry between prominent competitors fighting for market dominance and differentiation. Established firms, such as Lufthansa Technik AG, ST Aerospace, and HAECO Group, dominate the industry given their significant expertise, global presence, and diverse service offerings. These huge corporations use economies of scale, technological competence, and existing ties with airlines, OEMs, and suppliers to maintain a competitive edge and gain lucrative contracts for aircraft refurbishments.

Recent Developments:

In February 2024, Bristow Group Inc., a leading global supplier of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, signed an agreement with Leonardo for 10 AW189 super medium helicopters, with the option to buy another ten. The new AW189 helicopters will carry out offshore transport and search and rescue (SAR) missions.

In October 2023, VistaJet introduced the VistaJet Wellness Program across four continents and 20 disciplines for its flyers.

Aircraft Refurbishing Market Segmentation:

By Fitting Type:

Retrofit

IFES & Lighting

Passenger Seats

By Aircraft Type:

Large Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

By Refurbishing Type:

VIP Cabin Refurbishing

Commercial Cabin Refurbishing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

