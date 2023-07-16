Andrew Hunter Appointed Vice President Global Sales at Seco

As of July 1, 2023, Andrew Hunter has been appointed Vice President Global Sales at Seco. He will report to Stefan Steenstrup, President Seco, and become a member of the Seco Management Group.

Posted on 2023-07-16 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Troy, MI, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Andrew Hunter has 23 years of experience from various customer-facing roles at Dormer Pramet, most recently as Vice President of Sales & Marketing where he headed an organization consisting of 450 full-time employees in 26 countries. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality & Marketing from the University of Sheffield.

In his new position, Andrew will be responsible for securing the company’s growth, along with developing and implementing sales strategies to gain market share. He will also be responsible for global sales activities and set the scene for the sales organization and secure the competence for continued success.

“I am looking forward to taking the role as Vice President Global Sales. I am driven by the opportunity to manage and motivate teams to deliver on our promises. I believe this is best accomplished through the integration of common methods of working that are based on the company’s core values. I am a strong believer in the importance of having a shared vision in a team, with passion and diversity being central to success. I am excited to combine my experiences with the great spirit and culture within Seco so that we together can go to the next level,” Andrew says.

#


Andrew Hunter Vice President Global Sales Seco Tools

With its origins in Fagersta, Sweden and present in more than 75 countries, Seco Tools is a leading global solution provider of metal cutting solutions for indexable milling, solid milling, turning, holemaking, threading and tooling systems. With the hands-on application advice of Seco Tools, the company drives excellence for more than 80 years throughout the entire manufacturing process of manufacturers by ensuring high-precision machining and high-quality output. For more information on how Seco innovative products, expert services, knowledge and experience bring success to manufacturers across all industry segments, please visit www.secotools.com.

Seco Tools LLC
2805 Bellingham Drive
Troy, MI 48093
United States
Wojtowicz Julie
Phone : (248) 3080389
Fax : –
julie.wojtowicz@secotools.com

Seco Tools AB
PALMEN Bettina
Phone : +49 211 24 01 313
Fax : +49 211 24 01 275
bettina.palmen@secotools.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution