Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows 2.0.0 Released to Effectively Lock Apps on PC

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem is happy to announce that Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows 2.0.0 is released. It is an app locker to lock apps with password on Windows computers.

“At Cisdem, we make software products for Mac and Windows,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “The Mac version of Cisdem AppCrypt is one of our most popular products, which has been around for nearly a decade. With our expertise and experience, we developed and released Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows. It’s an easy-to-use tool to lock apps with password permanently or at certain times, helping users keep apps private or restrict time spent on apps. The feature to block websites will come to Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows soon.”

What’s new in version 2.0.0?

Support locking apps with a password

Support custom schedules for locking apps

Support auto-locking password protect apps

Support dragging-n-dropping exe/Ink file to lock apps

Support export/import configuration

Support for viewing fail attempts records

Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows main features:

Lock apps with password

This app locker for Windows 10 and Windows 11 can lock individual apps on a Windows PC with the password set by the user. To successfully open a locked app, one needs to enter the password.

It’s easy to add apps to lock. Users can do it by drag the EXE file or INK (shortcut) file of an app into AppCrypt’s interface.

Lock apps permanently or at certain times

By default, a locked app will remain locked all the time. There is also a Custom Schedule feature and a General Schedule feature.

To lock a certain app only during certain periods, turn on Custom Schedule for it, add a schedule and set the times. Multiple schedules are allowed. The general schedules apply to all the locked apps that don’t have a custom schedule.

Automatically relock apps after a period of inactivity

This app locker for Windows has an Auto Lock feature. If enabled, this feature will automatically lock unlocked apps after they are inactive for the period of time set by users, for example, 1 minute.

Record failed attempts to open locked apps

If one tries to access a locked app and enters a wrong password, the app will remain locked. In addition, AppCrypt will record the failed attempt, with app name, date and time.

Set up AppCrypt on multiple PCs with a click

Users can import and export AppCrypt configuration with a single click, making it easy and quick to set up this app locker on multiple machines.

Price and availability

Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows 2.0.0 is available for download and purchase at: https://www.cisdem.com/appcrypt.html. The one-year subscription license for 1 Mac costs $19.99. The one-time purchase license for 1 Mac (with lifetime free updates) costs $39.99. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-appcrypt.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, PDF and data recovery software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.