HDTV Supply and NewBlue Partner to Bring New Video Production Tools to Market

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of video production equipment and supplies, and NewBlue, a developer of video editing software, today announced a new partnership to bring new video production tools to market.

The partnership will combine HDTV Supply’s expertise in video production equipment with NewBlue’s innovative software solutions to create a comprehensive offering for video professionals. The companies will work together to develop new products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of video producers, editors, and content creators.

“We are excited to partner with NewBlue to bring new video production tools to market,” said a Spokesperson of HDTV Supply. “NewBlue’s software is used by some of the biggest names in the video production industry, and we are confident that our partnership will create new opportunities for video professionals.”

“We are excited to partner with HDTV Supply,” said a Spokesperson of NewBlue. “HDTV Supply is a respected leader in the video production industry, and we believe that our partnership will help us to reach a wider audience of video professionals.”

The partnership between HDTV Supply and NewBlue is the latest in a series of initiatives by both companies to expand their reach and offer new products and solutions to the video production industry. NewBlue has also been expanding its product line with new software solutions for video editing, color grading, and motion graphics.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and NewBlue is expected to be a major force in the video production industry. The companies have many years of experience in the industry and a deep understanding of the needs of video professionals. The partnership will allow the companies to leverage their expertise and resources to create new products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

About NewBlue: NewBlue is a developer of video editing software. The company’s products are used by millions of creators around the world to edit videos for a variety of purposes, including YouTube, social media, and corporate presentations. NewBlue’s software is known for its powerful features and intuitive interface.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com

To purchase NewBlue products from HDTV Supply, just go to https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newblue-video-products.html