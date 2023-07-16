Mr. Arup Roy, CEO & Founder of Red Apple Technologies, Featured in Hindustan Times

Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Mr. Arup Roy, CEO & Founder of Red Apple Technologies, has recently been featured in the Hindustan Times for the workforce expansion announcement. The main objective of this initiative is to attract talented and enterprising professionals to join the creative gaming industry to achieve success and growth.

When commenting on the expansion of the workforce, he said, “Our mission is to create unforgettable gaming experience and drive innovation in the industry. By doubling the team size, we want to leverage diverse perspectives and talents to continue pushing the boundaries of gaming.”

Red Apple Technologies was born out of the vision of Mr. Arup Roy with the objective to evolve as the industry leader. He realized countless possibilities in the game industry with the advancement in technology. This has resulted in the emergence of Red Apple Technologies. Initially, the journey of this prestigious organization started with a humble establishment in New Delhi. Later on, the organization also expanded its presence in other areas of India and abroad with time.

Possessing yearlong industry experience, Mr. Arup Roy also realized the importance of preparing and nurturing talented professionals to keep the game industry improving. With this thought in mind, he also established a premier training institute which is now known as Red Apple Learning.

As a leading mobile game development company, Red Apple Technologies has been serving industries for over a decade with cutting-edge technological resources. It has received many awards and recognitions for its outstanding service quality with 100% professionalism and efficiency. At the moment, the company has executed over 1000+ projects with the active assistance of 150+ talented professionals.

Its end-to-end game development services concentrate on converting unique ideas into extremely successful game applications of various genres. The company frequently explores new industry trends and innovative concepts that will impress next-gen users quite conveniently. The company has vast experience and strong knowledge to use leading-edge technologies like Blockchain, NFTs, AR, VR, AI, etc. to smoothly execute game development projects of distinct complexities.

The mobile game development company always upholds transparency and quality at every stage of development. It helps clients in visualizing the right game ideas based on proper research and analyzing the project objectives that will help them to obtain the desired results on time. The creative and talented professionals of the company are proficient in working with leading-edge development software like Unity, Unreal, HTML5, Cocos 2D, etc. to execute distinct requirements quite effortlessly.

The company also allows enterprises to hire game developers from its production house to meet urgent requirements or introduce modifications in the project with diverse skill sets. In the coming days, the organization under the visionary leadership and direction of Mr. Arup Roy is optimistic to set new trends in the industry of gaming with the deployment of high-end technologies.

