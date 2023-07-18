Kasturiram International School Announces Nursery Admission in Delhi

Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Kasturiram International School, a renowned educational institution known for its commitment to academic excellence, is pleased to announce the commencement of nursery admissions for the upcoming academic year in Delhi.

With a legacy of providing holistic education and nurturing young minds, Kasturiram International School has become a trusted name among parents and students alike. The school offers a comprehensive curriculum that focuses on a child’s overall development, encompassing academics, sports, arts, and extracurricular activities.

The nursery admission process at Kasturiram International School aims to identify and enroll children who display potential and are eager to embark on their educational journey in a stimulating and supportive environment. The school’s experienced and dedicated faculty members strive to foster a love for learning while nurturing each child’s unique talents.

Parents seeking admission for their child in nursery at Kasturiram International School can expect a student-centered approach, where emphasis is placed on individual attention, interactive teaching methods, and a well-rounded curriculum. The school provides state-of-the-art facilities, a safe and secure campus, and a nurturing atmosphere that encourages curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking.

Interested parents can visit the school’s official website, https://www.krschool.org

, to access the admission form and gather detailed information regarding the admission process, important dates, and documents required. The admission team is also available to answer any queries and provide assistance throughout the admission procedure.

Kasturiram International School welcomes all parents to explore the opportunities it offers and invites them to enroll their children in nursery for an enriching and transformative educational experience.

