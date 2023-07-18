Barbie Invasion at Dezerland Action Park

ORLANDO, Fla., 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Come on, Barbie, lets go party… at Dezerland Action Park!

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is the most anticipated movie release of the year, and Dezerland Action Park is the perfect place to see the movie and celebrate all things Barbie.

Grab your tickets for the movie at Dezerland’s on-site movie theater, Cinemark Orlando and XD, and enjoy free admission to Dezerland Action Park to check out the 20+ attractions under one roof.

Pink Barbie Buggy selfie station

This Barbie loves a good selfie! The Orlando Auto Museum’s Pink Barbie buggy will be on display with several other pink vehicles, including a Pink Fab 1 Rolls Royce, so guests can grab a photo with other cars sure to make any Barbie fan smile.

Attractions offerings

Karting Orlando and Axecelsior Axe Throwing are getting in on the Barbie fun! Guests racing on Florida’s Longest Indoor Karting Track will be decked out in Barbie’s signature color with pink head socks for every racer. Axecelsior is spreading the love and showcasing special projection targets with hearts, candy and more.

Barbie Cocktail Menu at 007 Bond Bar and pink dessert at Glida

What’s a Barbie party without pink food and drinks? The 007 Bond Bar is offering a special Barbie cocktail menu and serving up themed, pink drinks like the Malibu Barbie, Pink & Pretty Barbie, Barbie shot and more.

And if guests are looking for a sweet treat, they can head to Glida for pink ice cream & frozen yogurt with unique, custom flavors like Strawberry Cheesecake, Watermelon Banana, festive toppings and more!

Entrance to Dezerland Action Park is always free and with over 850,000 square feet of indoor family fun, it’s the perfect place to escape Central Florida’s scorching heat and unpredictable rain.

To view or download images, click here.

For more information about Dezerland Action Park, visit https://dezerlandparkorlando.com/.

About Dezerland Action Park Orlando

Dezerland Action Park Orlando is nearly the size of 15 football fields under one roof, making it Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with more than 2,000 vehicles worth over $200 million, making it the country’s largest auto museum. Dezerland also features Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track, boutique bowling, a laser tag maze, a virtual reality arena, more than 300 video and arcade skill games, a 30,000 square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, bumper cars, axe throwing, electric mini-cycles, Cinemark theater and so much more.

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining and shopping options including a food hall, 007 Bond Bar & Restaurant (adjacent to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), MILK The House of Cereal, Sodasquatch, Jump Start Café, Bass Pro Shop, Rocket Fizz candy store, huge gift shop, and a leather store. Free parking and admission. Learn more at dezerlandparkorlando.com or @DezerlandParkOrlando on social. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, call 321-754-1700.