Data Management Platform, DataVizion, Joins FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program.

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — DataVizion is an innovative data visualization platform that enables businesses to easily create real-time visualizations of their data. By leveraging powerful data analytics and powerful visualization tools, DataVizion provides an intuitive, user-friendly platform to discover business insights and make data-driven decisions. DataVizion is unique in its ability to provide powerful features and an engaging user experience through a combination of cutting-edge analytics and intuitive visualization tools.

DataVizion has joined the Raise Capital program seeking capital of $10M. The startup is based in the United States and is headquartered in Oman as well. DataVizion is founded by Rafael Johnson and Vicki Sinka.

The Raise Capital program helps startups in getting funded and close their seed, series A, series B, or Series C startups. The program provides comprehensive financial advisory and consultancy services as well as utilizes AI to make accurate matches between investors and startups.

Aside from that, FasterCapital helps startups in designing and building their MVP (Minimum Viable Product) through it’s technical cofounder program. FasterCapital also helps startups improve their marketing strategy,reviewing their website and content and adopting better SEO strategies.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “The tech market in MENA is undergoing a very rapid and major boom. FasterCapital is glad to be part of this growth by helping tech startups in MENA and worldwide get funded”

Contact Information:

FasterCapital

306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE

https://wa.me/971555855663

https://fastercapital.com

contact@fastercapital.com