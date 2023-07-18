Increasing Awareness and Adoption of Personalized Medicine drive Antibodies Industry Revenue by 2030

Antibodies Industry Data Book – Antibodies Production, Polyclonal Antibody, Monoclonal Antibody, Cancer Monoclonal Antibody, Research Antibody, Custom Antibody, and Mammalian IgG Polyclonal Antibody Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Antibody Production Market Report Highlights

The global antibody production market size was valued at USD 16.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.92% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on product, the consumables segment dominated in terms of the revenue share of 55.93% in 2022. This is attributed to growing demand for antibodies for study, diagnostics, and therapeutics, which has steered to a corresponding rise in the demand for consumables

Based on process, the downstream segment dominated in terms of the revenue share of 67.04% in 2022 owing to the various technological advancements supporting the downstream process to maintain efficiency, thus, fueling innovations in bio-manufacturing, and hence, increasing the demand for the process in the antibody production market

In 2022, North America dominated with a revenue share of 38.29%, owing to the rising investments in drug discovery, growing developments in biopharmaceutical research, and the presence of major key players are anticipated to drive the growth of the antibody production market in this region

Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 16.13% from 2023 to 2030. The growing investments in R&D activities and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the rising demand for the antibody production market in this region

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report Highlights

The global monoclonal antibodies market size was valued at USD 210.05 billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.04% from 2023 to 2030.

By source type, the human mAbs segment held the largest share of 54.3% in 2022 due to the low immunogenicity offered and increasing cancer treatment applications of these antibodies

In vitro production type held a dominating share of 76.9% in 2022 due to the low contamination levels offered by the technique and the availability of advanced bio-manufacturing capabilities

The oncology segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the rising number of approvals for mAb cancer therapeutics and increasing scientific and patient awareness about such therapies

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the end-use segment in 2022 due to the widespread use of mAbs for cancer treatment in hospitals and increasing healthcare expenditure favoring the adoption of such therapeutics

North America accounted for 46.1% of the market value in 2022 due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high growth in cancer incidence, and local presence of key players such as Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Inc., and Merck & Co., among others

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period due to the availability of a large patient pool for cancer treatment and expanding the scope of clinical research prospects for mAbs.

Research Antibodies Market Report Highlights

The global research antibodies market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.76% from 2023 to 2030.

In 2022, the primary product segment held the largest revenue share due to the higher specificity and direct detection capabilities offered by the antibodies

By type, monoclonal antibodies captured a substantial share in 2022 due to the increase in COVID-19-related research activities involving the use of such antibodies

The western blotting technology segment held a dominant share of over 29.57% in 2022 because of the increasing investments in R&D activities by several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and the rapidly growing applications of antibodies in western blots created for proteomic studies

By end-use, academic and research institutions held the largest share of over 61.17% in 2022 due to a rise in funding opportunities and growth in the number of scientific institutions involved in life sciences

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of over 39.15% due to the widespread presence of life sciences research institutions and numerous biotechnology and biopharmaceutical manufacturers in the region

