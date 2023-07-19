Sprouted Grains and Seed Market is Expected to Surpass the Valuation of USD 12.84 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sprouted grains and seeds market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period. The market at present is estimated at USD 4.86 Billion in 2022. The sprouted grains and seed market is expected to surpass the valuation of USD 12.84 Billion by end of 2032.

A notable consumer shift from synthetic to natural ingredients has also helped in boosting the demand for sprouted grains and seeds. Sprouted grains and seeds are preferred over normal grains and seeds owing to their enhanced nutritional values. Every day new products are launched in the sprouted grains and seeds category owing to their high demand. The increasing health consciousness of consumers is fuelling the demand for sprouted grains and seeds in the market owing to their nutritional and health.

Recent developments:

Genome editing has application in Agri technology owing to its capacity to deliver breakthroughs for new traits. The manufacturers of sprouted seeds and grain can utilize this technology if remained unaffected by regulatory barriers. European Union has recently categorized genome-edited crops which might be followed by other countries in the forecast duration.

Microbiome technologies are widely adopted by vendors due to natural bacteria and fungi. The simulation of living systems enabled by these techniques is expected to generate enhanced outcomes that are commercially viable for both consumers and suppliers.

Key players

Bay State Milling Company

Whole Grains Council

Ever spring Farms

To Your Health Sprouted Flour Co.

Central Milling Company

ARDENT MILLS

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Anita’s Organic Grain & Flour Mill Ltd.

Fieldstone Granary Ltd.

Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature

Organic Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market

Conventional Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market

On the basis of end-user

Buns

Bagels

Pizza crust

Pasta

Snack Foods

Cereal Bars

On the basis of distribution channel

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Online Retailers



On the basis of region

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEX

The Middle East & Africa

Key Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market Survey Highlights and Projections:

FactMR analysis provides Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market demand-supply assessment, revealing Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market sales to grow from 2022 to 2032

The report provides sales outlook on Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market, opining Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market revenues to register a High CAGR during 2022-2032

during 2022-2032 Sales Channel will remain the largest category on the basis of retail, holding market share

Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered:

Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

