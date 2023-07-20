IX Rental Now Offers Rolls Royce and Ferrari Rentals in London

London, UK, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — In a landmark move set to stir luxury vehicle enthusiasts, IX Rental is thrilled to announce its expanded selection of premier cars. Now offering the option for both Rolls Royce hire in London and to rent a Ferrari in London, IX Rental is committed to providing customers with a driving experience that is second to none.

Right in the centre of the UK’s vibrant capital, IX Rental is extending its services to encompass the Rolls Royce and Ferrari, two of the most iconic brands associated with supreme style, unparalleled luxury, and world-class performance. This expansion underscores IX Rental’s commitment to offer more than just a mode of transport – but rather a truly unique, luxury motoring experience.

With the new option for Rolls Royce hire London, customers can savour the pinnacle of elegance and sophistication. Famed for its superior craftsmanship, impeccable design, and luxurious comfort, a Rolls Royce offers an incomparable journey that is sure to make any occasion extraordinary.

Conversely, customers opting to rent a Ferrari in London will experience the exhilarating power and precise handling of one of the world’s most iconic sports cars. With sleek design, high-tech engineering, and blistering speed, IX Rental’s new Ferrari rental offering brings the dream of driving such a distinguished vehicle to reality.

Understanding the diverse requirements of its clientele, IX Rental provides a seamless, customer-centric experience. Offering services from personal hires to corporate rentals, the company guarantees a smooth rental process at competitive prices. The safety and hygiene of all vehicles are of paramount importance, adhering to the latest health guidelines to provide customers peace of mind.

To mark the launch of these new services, IX Rental is offering special introductory rates, allowing more people the opportunity to experience the thrill of a Rolls Royce hire in London or rent a Ferrari in London.

“At IX Rental, we are committed to creating memorable experiences,” the company spokesperson said. “By adding Rolls Royce and Ferrari to our fleet, we are providing a unique, luxurious, and exciting driving experience unlike any other.”

For more information about the Rolls Royce hire in London or to rent Ferrari in London, please contact IX Rental on 0845 55 56 786. Experience London like never before, in style and luxury.

