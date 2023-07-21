Cloud 66 Announces General Availability of Autoscaling

San Francisco, CA, USA and London, UK, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and containerized applications is proud to announce the general availability of the highly anticipated Autoscaling feature. After consistent demand from our valued customers, Autoscaling is now officially rolled out, providing seamless scalability for cloud deployments.

The philosophy of Cloud 66 revolves around making advanced features simple and user-friendly. Autoscaling exemplifies this principle, providing effortless implementation and remarkable benefits.

Metrics are at the core of the Autoscaling process. Cloud 66’s metrics collection subsystem, captures essential data such as CPU, Memory, Network, and Disk with 30-second granularity. This data is stored for a minimum of 7 days and is readily accessible for review on each server or server group.

The Autoscaling feature leverages metrics data and performs regular checks using various aggregation algorithms to determine scaling decisions. Setting up an autoscaling rule is straightforward – customers only need to specify their desired metric level. For example, a rule can be defined as “maintain CPU level at around 40%.” With this rule in place, web servers automatically scale up when CPU usage exceeds 40% and scale down when it drops below the set threshold. Customers can create one rule per metric and each rule works independently of the other ones.

To begin, Cloud 66 introduces three types of rules: CPU, Memory, and a new metric, Nginx Response Time. These rules calculate the rolling average of the given metric across a server group and act on that server group (scale up or down).

Cloud 66 CEO, Khash Sajadi said: “Today marks a significant milestone for Cloud 66 as we proudly announce the release of Autoscaling, a feature our customers have eagerly awaited. With this powerful feature at their disposal, our customers can easily manage scalability, ensuring optimal performance and resource utilization. We are excited to witness how our customers will leverage Autoscaling to further enhance their cloud deployments.”

For more information about Autoscaling and how it can benefit your cloud deployments, please visit our help page.