Ubuy Academy Launches its Manual Testing Training Course in Jaipur

Ubuy Academy: First-Class Manual Testing Course Training Institute in Jaipur

Jaipur, India, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — With the advent of automation in software testing processes individuals started believing that the manual testing domain is done for. However even with automation executing test cases manually is still the most crucial aspect of software testing as not all software applications can be automated and even if they do they still lack human perspective. For this purpose, Ubuy Academy, the finest IT training institute in Jaipur providing practical training along with professional certifications to its learners is the best choice for you. It has come up with a specially designed manual testing learning curriculum that lets learners get hands-on training from experienced mentors so that they can make it big in the software testing field.

Overview of Everything You Will Learn in Our Manual Testing Course

Essential Terminologies

Here the applicants would be made familiar with the major terms and concepts that would be required during the training course.

Creating and Executing Test Cases

With our hands-on training approach, learners will be able to master the creation and execution of test cases in order to find bugs or defects.

Steps Involved in Testing

Manual testing is a complex process that goes on in a step-by-step manner which is why learners will need to understand all the steps if they want to become a manual tester.

Testing Levels

Software testing is performed on various levels, namely, Unit, Integration, System and Acceptance testing.

Types of Manual Testing

Manual testing itself can be classified into three major subcategories namely black box, white box and grey box, all of which will be made clear to the learners.

Test Case Design Techniques

Test case designing is a big part of manual testing and it is done with the help of five different techniques namely error guessing, decision table testing, boundary value analysis, equivalence partitioning and state transition diagram.

Defect Tracking

In this process, learners will get to know how to identify defects throughout the software application.

Performance Testing Using JMeter

Here the applicants will understand the workings of Apache JMeter which is an open-source software used for performance measuring.

Why Opt to Enrol with Ubuy Academy for Manual Testing Classes?

By opting for manual testing training with Ubuy Academy applicants will be able to gain a thorough understanding of the manual testing concepts along with getting practical learning. The best part about joining Ubuy Academy is that the earners will be offered placement assistance after the completion of the manual testing training so that they can conveniently move into the software world.

Piqued your interest but not much information here! Don’t worry, you can easily contact our course counsellors to know more about the course at https://www.ubuyacademy.com/contact-us.

