Lindsey Medical Hair Transplant Center Opens New Hair Restoration Office

Mclean, VA, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Lindsey Medical Hair Transplant Center is pleased to announce that they have opened a new state-of-the-art hair restoration office in McLean. The new office is located at 1401 Chain Bridge Road, #303, McLean, VA, 22101.

Lindsey Medical Hair Transplant Center recognizes the value of staying on top of the latest technology to provide dependable hair restoration services to patients. They have upgraded their stereoscopic microscopes for hair follicle dissection, improving ergonomics for placement. The medical clinic has established themselves as a leading hair restoration and facial plastic surgery office for the past 23 years and will continue to provide trusted procedures at their new location in McLean.

Lindsey Medical Hair Transplant Center is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art hair restoration treatments to patients globally. They have treated patients from over 51 countries and aim to be a trusted source for hair transplant surgery. The medical clinic employs experienced doctors. They don’t employ sales consultants or rent space to technicians. Their staff provides the highest quality services to give patients the desired results.

Anyone interested in learning about their new state-of-the-art hair restoration office can find out more by visiting the Lindsey Medical Hair Transplant Center website or calling 1-703-356-3260.

About Lindsey Medical Hair Transplant Center : Lindsey Medical Hair Transplant Center is a trusted hair restoration clinic using state-of-the-art techniques to produce the desired results. Their experienced team helps patients choose the ideal solution to their hair loss. They specialize in FUT and FUE hair transplant procedures.

