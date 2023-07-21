London, UK, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Organizing Committee of the “29th World Congress on Nursing and Healthcare” invites you to participate in the Nursing Congress, which will be held during September 08-09, 2023 at London, UK. The goal of the nursing conference is to promote and carry out cooperative, interdisciplinary research in nursing education and nursing using cutting-edge methodologies and technologies. It offers priceless chances to grow and strengthen the nursing and healthcare industry, as well as our body of knowledge.

This conference will feature eminent speakers, researchers, scientists, academicians, nurses, nursing practitioners, healthcare professionals, midwives, clinicians, and industry titans from all over the world presenting outstanding research that guides advancements in nursing practise, education, and management. The international congress offers a chance to connect with academics, researchers, clinical practitioners, and nursing colleagues who will share evidence-based findings for enhancing patient care quality and safety as well as healthcare delivery systems in global health. This two-day event includes keynote talks, oral presentations, poster sessions by young researchers and students, seminars, and networking opportunities.

Join our team Nursing 2023 at this beautiful city of United Kingdom and let’s make this professional gathering a Great success.