Deodorants and Antiperspirants

During the forecast period of 2022–2032, the worldwide deodorants and antiperspirants market is expected to grow gradually at a value CAGR of 5.1%. The market is anticipated to grow and reach a global market valuation of US$ 27 billion in 2022. The deodorants and antiperspirants market is anticipated to reach US$ 44.5 billion by 2032, taking into account this consistent expansion and the increasing demand in the global market.

Personal care products like deodorant and antiperspirant are used to lessen or get rid of sweating and body odour. These goods include transporters, aromas, and antibacterial agents, among other ingredients. These ingredients also increase the deodorant and antiperspirant’s wetness, shelf life, and other qualities.

Competitive Landscape:

Most businesses have focused on expanding production facilities in emerging nations and introducing new products. Examples of strategies include innovation, collaboration with significant players, collaborations, strategic alliances, and the expansion of regional and global distribution networks. The following are a few notable developments in the deodorants and antiperspirants market:

For those who have disabilities, Unilever will introduce its Degree deodorants in 2021. The deodorant is more accessible to people with mobility or vision impairments thanks to its hook design, magnetic cap closure, and improved grip positioning.

In 2021, the Procter & Gamble Company stated that refillable cases of its Secret and Old Spice brand antiperspirants would be available. The company also plans to expand its selection of deodorants without aluminum.

Key Players:

  • Unilever Plc.
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Henkel AG & Company, KGaA
  • L’Oreal Company
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Colgate Palmolive
  • Victoria’s Secret
  • Christian Dior SE
  • Forest Essentials
  • Marks and Spencer Group plc.
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
  • The Body Shop
  • Godrej Consumer Product Limited
  • Avon Products Inc.
  • CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

 During the projected period, the US market will be the most profitable market for deodorants and antiperspirants. According to Fact.MR, the US market will increase its market share to 45% in 2022.Deodorants and antiperspirants are common among the American urban population’s personal care and grooming products. They utilize these goods frequently because of their affluent lifestyle and desire to preserve the status quo.

Although consumers favor products with a better balance of chemicals and functionality, the market for deodorants and antiperspirants is probably going to grow more slowly. The market in the US grew at a CAGR of 4% from 2017 to 2021

Key Segments of Industry:

  • By Product :
    • Deodorants
      • Aerosol Sprays
      • Sticks and Solids
      • Creams & Wipes
    • Antiperspirants
      • Aerosol Sprays
      • Roll-Ons
      • Sticks and Solids
      • Gels
  • By Fragrance :
    • Fruity
    • Floral
    • Warm
    • Woody & Earthy
    • Fragrance-free
  • By Consumer Orientation :
    • Women
    • Men
    • Unisex
  • By Sales Channel :
    • Modern Trade
    • Drug Stores
    • Convenience Stores
    • Beauty Stores
    • Online Retail
    • Other Sales Channels

