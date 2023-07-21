Sleeping Bags Market Expects To Reach US$ 3.46 Billion Evaluations By 2032

The global sleeping bag market is projected to grow from a market valuation of US$ 1.74 billion in 2022 to US$ 3.46 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a notable CAGR of 7.1%.Sleeping bags with ample room to turn over and spread out are typically preferred by hikers and campers. Rectangular sleeping bags are therefore more common. It’s also critical to get the right kind of insulation for sleeping bags if you want the finest outcomes.

The market research and competitive intelligence company Fact.MR projects that from 2022 to 2032, the demand for sleeping bags will grow at a CAGR of 7.1%.In order to produce a tube-shaped insulation covering for a person, a sleeping bag is a compact quilt that can be closed with a zipper or other similar methods. This item serves as thin, portable bedding that is generally appropriate for circumstances where someone is sleeping outside.

Competitive landscape:

For the long-term growth of their businesses, sleeping bag manufacturers are focusing on reducing their manufacturing costs and increasing profitability. Many big industry players are expanding their businesses through frequent product launches and collaborations with other players in the tourist sector in order to strengthen their market positions.

The new rivals in the sleeping bag market are focused on creating ultra-light sleeping bags with novel fill materials because the weight of the sleeping bags plays a significant role in deciding the weight of an entire backpack.

Key Players:

Johnson Outdoors

Oase Outdoors

Big Agnes

AMG Group

Columbia Sportswear

Jarden Vaude

Exxel Outdoors

Gerlert

Jack Wolfskin

V F. Corp

Snugpak

Regional Analysis:

In terms of the global market for sleeping bags, North America holds a 25.7% market share. The growth of the market in North America is being driven by an increase in the number of skilled hikers and mountain climbers, an increase in camping excursions, an increase in the importation of raw materials, and an increase in leisure and outdoor activities. In North America, the outdoor retail industry is steadily growing, unaffected by changes in the weather or the state of the economy. As a result, nations are actively involved in approving plans to finance and grow the outdoor recreation industry. The markets for backpacks, sleeping bags, and other necessary items are expanding proportionately to the expansion of the outdoor business.

Europe holds a 23.5% market share worldwide. The utilization of travel goods such

Key Segments of Industry:

by Product : Rectangular Sleeping Bags Barrel-shaped Sleeping Bags Mummy Sleeping Bags Double Sleeping Bags

by Distribution Channel : Specialty Retail Stores e-Commerce



