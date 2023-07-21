Plastic Furniture Market Is Projected To Grow At CAGR Of 6 % During The Forecast Period By 2028

The market for plastic furniture gained traction with the advent of high-performance plastic materials appropriate for producing long-lasting plastic furniture, and it increased at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2028.

By the end of 2022, the market, which brought in US$23.3 billion in 2028, is anticipated to grow by 5.3% year over year. To take advantage of potential sales opportunities, manufacturers will keep introducing new plastic furniture materials and designs.

The desire for low-cost designer furniture is expanding quickly around the world, and this is causing the global market for plastic furniture to expand at an additional 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2028.Due to the rising disposable income of customers in India and Indonesia, South Asia is currently the region with the highest demand for plastic furniture.

Because of the region’s ongoing infrastructure expansions and expanding construction sector, South Asia will continue to be a key market for plastic furniture.

Key Players:

Supreme Group

Avon Furniture Factory L.L.C

Cello Wim Plast Ltd.

Patio Furniture Industries

Conover

NC

Nilkamal Furniture

Regional Analysis:

North America: The North American market for plastic furniture is influenced by factors such as the overall economic situation, consumer preferences for eco-friendly and durable products, and changes in housing and commercial construction activities. The demand for plastic furniture in this region may also be affected by trends in outdoor living spaces and patio furniture.

Europe: European markets are often driven by design trends, eco-consciousness, and regulations related to environmental sustainability and recyclability. The preference for lightweight, easy-to-maintain plastic furniture may be higher in this region.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China and India, has a large population and rapidly growing urbanization. Rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and increasing awareness of global design trends may fuel demand for plastic furniture. Additionally, the presence of a significant manufacturing base in this region can influence both supply and demand.

