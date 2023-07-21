The global Pea Fiber Market is Expand at a CAGR of Nearly 8% Between 2023 and 2030

Between 2023 and 2030, the global pea fiber market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8%, driven by increased demand for goods that replace meat in developed areas like North America and Europe. Additionally, a growing population of people who avoid gluten has increased market demand for dietary fiber products. Pea fiber is becoming a significant pea fiber product in the pet food market, particularly in dog food. Given that major manufacturers have enough inventories on hand to meet market demand, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have little effect.

For More insights into the, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4312?SR

The market value for pea fiber was predicted to be around US$ 18 Mn in 2023 based on prior forecasts. The COVID-19 outbreak, however, is expected to cause the market growth to decline to about 5% in 2023. The pandemic is anticipated to have a severe impact in Q1. By the conclusion of the third quarter, the market should be more steady. Long-term market expansion will be aided by players’ collaborative efforts to increase their production capacity.

Key Players:

Roquette Freres SA

AGT Foods & Ingredients

COSUCRA

Quadra Chemicals

PURIS

Vestkorn Milling AS

AM Nutrition

Emsland Group

CFF GmbH & Co. KG

Get Customization on this Report Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4312

Regional Analysis:

The United States and Canada account for a combined share of more than 80% of the pea fiber market in North America, which is the largest in the world. The rising health consciousness among consumers in North America and the supportive regulatory framework are the main drivers of the strong demand for pea fiber.Pea fiber provides a lot of health advantages and is a great source of protein and dietary fiber. It has been demonstrated to facilitate weight management, reduce cholesterol levels, and enhance digestion. Pea fiber has also been shown to lower the risk of various chronic illnesses, including type II diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Type : Inner Fiber Outer Fiber By Source : Organic Conventional

By Application : Bakery Vegan Meat Substitute Soups & Sauces Beverages Animal Foods Other Application

By Grade : Food Grade Feed Grade



For More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4312

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: sales@factmr.com