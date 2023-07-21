The global Pea Fiber Market is Expand at a CAGR of Nearly 8% Between 2023 and 2030

Posted on 2023-07-21

Pea Fiber

Between 2023 and 2030, the global pea fiber market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8%, driven by increased demand for goods that replace meat in developed areas like North America and Europe. Additionally, a growing population of people who avoid gluten has increased market demand for dietary fiber products. Pea fiber is becoming a significant pea fiber product in the pet food market, particularly in dog food. Given that major manufacturers have enough inventories on hand to meet market demand, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have little effect.

The market value for pea fiber was predicted to be around US$ 18 Mn in 2023 based on prior forecasts. The COVID-19 outbreak, however, is expected to cause the market growth to decline to about 5% in 2023. The pandemic is anticipated to have a severe impact in Q1. By the conclusion of the third quarter, the market should be more steady. Long-term market expansion will be aided by players’ collaborative efforts to increase their production capacity.

 Key Players:

  • Roquette Freres SA
  • AGT Foods & Ingredients
  • COSUCRA
  • Quadra Chemicals
  • PURIS
  • Vestkorn Milling AS
  • AM Nutrition
  • Emsland Group
  • CFF GmbH & Co. KG

Regional Analysis:

The United States and Canada account for a combined share of more than 80% of the pea fiber market in North America, which is the largest in the world. The rising health consciousness among consumers in North America and the supportive regulatory framework are the main drivers of the strong demand for pea fiber.Pea fiber provides a lot of health advantages and is a great source of protein and dietary fiber. It has been demonstrated to facilitate weight management, reduce cholesterol levels, and enhance digestion. Pea fiber has also been shown to lower the risk of various chronic illnesses, including type II diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

Key Segments of Industry:

  • By Type :
    • Inner Fiber
    • Outer Fiber
    • By Source :
    • Organic
    • Conventional
  • By Application :
    • Bakery
    • Vegan Meat Substitute
    • Soups & Sauces
    • Beverages
    • Animal Foods
    • Other Application
  • By Grade :
    • Food Grade
    • Feed Grade

