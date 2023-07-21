Wearable Air Conditioner Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 41,371.5 Million By 2032

The global wearable air conditioner market will top valuation of US$ 7,061.3 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% to reach US$ 41,371.5 million by 2032 end.

In the Wearable Air Conditioner market report, research and analysis are done in one phase or a mix of steps depending on the client’s needs and business needs. Major producers, suppliers, distributors, traders, clients, investors, types, and applications are all included. This market research study was created using thorough data and market research insights that will help firms experience rapid growth and thriving sustainability in the marketplace.

Companies must use the Wearable Air Conditioner market document service, which has become fairly important in this quickly changing marketplace, for effective business growth. Integrated methodologies and the most recent technology have been employed for the finest outcomes when developing such market research reports.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Embr Labs
  • Sony
  • Blaux
  • G2T
  • Hobby Colin
  • IYunLife
  • Moocii
  • NORMIA RITA
  • Northfan
  • TORRAS
  • Vortec

 Competitive Landscape

  • In April 2021, Embr Labs announced the launch of their latest product, Wave 2. The company has accelerated expansion into wellness and digital therapeutics with US$ 6 Mn in series B financing. It also has many other unstated plans of expansion of geographical coverage over the next half decade.
  • In April 2021, Sony launched the 2.0 version of its wearable thermos device “REON POCKET 2” with an enhanced cooling system. The company is also said to provide licenses for REON POCKET compactible wear and accessories, in turn widening its scope and reach by offering more of these advanced products.

The advance feature involves in the wearable air conditioner are gaining traction in the market however the stylish appearance and usage of advance technology in wearable air conditioner makes the product expensive which could limit the target market and can only be installed in luxury cars.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of Wearable air conditioner positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Wearable Air Conditioner Industry Research

  • By Product Type:
    • Neck Band / Neck Strap
    • Wrist Band
    • Waist Belts
    • Pocket Devices
  • By Control Technology:
    • Mobile Application
    • Touch
    • Button Control
    • Others
  • By Sales Channel:
    • Offline Sales Channel
      • Electronic Stores
      • Supermarket / Hypermarket
      • Others
    • Online Sales Channel
      • Company Websites
      • Third Party e-commerce
  • By Region:
    • North Americas
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

