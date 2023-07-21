Squeezable Plastic Tubes Market is Rising at a 6% CAGR by 2027

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the most recent analysis by Fact.MR, the global market for squeezable plastic tubes will grow at a rate of about 6% over the forecast period. Squeezable plastic tubes are predicted to have the greatest potential for regional growth in the Asia Pacific and Latin American regions, particularly in the oral care sector. Europe has the greatest potential for growth in the skincare sector.

The demand for squeezable plastic tubes market in the cosmetics industry is concentrated in the North American region. The market for squeezable plastic tubes was expected to be worth close to US$ 700 million in 2018. The beauty and personal care packaging category represents the total estimated demand of over 19 million units.

Squeezable Plastic Tubes Decoration Capabilities to Boost its End Use Value

The global squeezable plastic tubes market is characterized by manufacturers incorporating decoration qualities into squeezable plastic tubes to enhance end-use value. Decoration elements for squeezable plastic tubes involve hot stamping such as Nahua cosmetic tubes, the printing of high-quality graphics, lacquer effect, etc. Tubes decoration processes add visual value to the squeezable plastic tubes. High decorative visibility of squeezable plastic tubes heavily influences the buying decision of consumers in retail stores. Decoration also allows squeezable plastic tubes manufacturers to price tubes with higher margins as end users are willing to pay premium prices for the squeezable plastic tubes with attractive and decorative features.

It is expected that multinational and national players will enter the squeezable plastic tubes market through multiple entry strategies, including export, marketing agents, and manufacturing. Manufacturers have also begun differentiating their products with changing brand loyalties and expanding their offerings to improve customer experience. Also, manufacturers are enhancing product value through printing, design, and technological capabilities. Manufacturers are laying prime focus on acquisition and mergers to increase their market share.

Recently, In July 2019, Berry Global Group, Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of RPC Group Plc for a purchase price of approximately US$ 6.5 billion

In April 2019, Blackstone Commits up to $460 million to Acquire a Majority Stake in Essel Propack, which will surge the brand value of the company

The Fact.MR report offers a forecast of the global squeezable plastic tubes market for the period 2019-2027. Advancements in end-use applications are urging market players to invest heavily in R&D activities. Increasing modern retail network and changing hygiene habits are accentuating the market demand for squeezable plastic tubes.

