Cross Border E-Commerce Software Market To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 224.3 Million By 2032

A recently published study by Fact.MR expects the global cross border e-commerce software market to augment at a 15.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 11.6 Billion is expected for the market. Moreover, an absolute dollar growth worth US$ 8.8 Billion. With the incidence of e-commerce transactions rising exponentially, the market for cross border e-commerce platforms is expected to rise impressively.

From 2015 to 2021, the industry experienced noteworthy growth, registering a value CAGR of 17.8% and closing at US$ 2.4 Billion. Demand for cloud-based software has especially spiked in the past few years, given the increased migration of business activities to the virtual space. This transition was further expedited when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Building up on the pandemic experience, major retailers including Amazon are doubling down technological advancements which helped sustain their revenue streams.

The concept of a digital economy is likely to prevail in the coming years. Naturally, business are revving up their capabilities and strengthening their virtual presence. As globalization continues to acquire pace, geographical boundaries are diminishing to a very large extent, making cross-border e-commerce a reality. It is estimated that over 70% of millennials are engaged in B2B buying processes, leading to global payment flows to reach US$ 156 Trillion in 2022. Cross-border e-commerce is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce segments.

Prominent Cross Border E-Commerce Software Market Drivers

Increase in Global E-Commerce Transactions to Stimulate Uptake

It is expected that global e-commerce is likely to surpass US$ 5 trillion by 2022-end. This figure is only slated to experience further incline in forthcoming years. Needless to say, prospects for cross border e-commerce software is expected to incline even further, opening new avenues for growth.

Studies conclude that a mere 18% of sales were made from online purchases as of 2020, which is expected to reach 21% by 2022, representing a 17.9% increase. Amongst all geographies, China continues to dominate the global e-commerce market, representing over half of all retail sales worldwide. As globalization continues to acquire pace, geographical boundaries are diminishing to a very large extent, making cross-border e-commerce a reality. It is estimated that over 70% of millennials are engaged in B2B buying processes, leading to global payment flows to reach US$ 156 Trillion in 2022.

Cross-border e-commerce is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce segments. Over the last few years, cross-border e-commerce has been expanding rapidly due to the growth in online retail and consumers’ preference for international products.

Another factor is the steady increase of consumers using social media. Studies show that consumers are more likely to purchase after seeing a product on social media. Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram also provide convenient ways to buy directly through their sites or apps. Moreover, prominent platforms such as Amazon, E-Bay and Alibaba are collaborating with major social media giants so as to solidify their influence in the cross-border e-commerce software domain.

Key Segments Covered in the E-Commerce Software Industry Survey

by Deployment : Cloud-based On-premises



by Application : Large Enterprises SMEs



by Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

Penetrating new geographies, collaborating with government agencies or service providers and rebranding initiatives comprise some major strategies adopted by prominent cross border e-commerce service providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In May 2021, Flow Commerce Inc. introduced a new visual identity to better support growth for cross border e-commerce. This rebranding initiative reflected the company’s position as a leading provider of flexible and frictionless cross border e-commerce experiences for international customers

Since April 2022, Zonos has entered a contractual agreement with the U.S Postal Service to extend their international services by leveraging the company’s scalable technology to simplify international commerce. Zonos APIs will empower USPS services with new features to calculate duty and tax quotes. Furthermore, it

Anchanto Services Pvt. Ltd. penetrated the UAE market in May 2022 as an initiation to expand and solidify its position as a prominent e-commerce service provider across the Middle East. The company has partnered with Logistics Executive Group and opened an office to support expansion across the Arab world

Key players in the E-Commerce Software Market

Zonos

Flow Commerce Inc.

Glopal

Anchanto Services Pvt. Ltd.

OpenCommerce Group

aCommerce

WiseTech Global

FedEx Corporation

FlavorCloud

Key Takeaways from E-Commerce Software Market Study

Cross border e-commerce market growth to quadruple until 2032

By deployment, cloud-based cross border e-commerce software to flourish at a 15.1% CAGR

Large enterprise to be the top application area for cross border e-commerce software, growing at over 15% CAGR

U.S to emerge as the most fertile market, expected to flourish at a 14.6% CAGR

China to generate a dollar opportunity worth US$ 587 Million from 2022 to 2032

U.K, South Korea & Japan to register market values of US$ 505.3 Million, US$ 386.3 Million and US$ 649 Million respectively

